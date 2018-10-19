LAS VEGAS • This was a warmup for Air Force’s offense.
The real test arrives Oct. 27 at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force’s offense mauled UNLV’s defense in a 41-35 victory on a warm Friday night in the desert, but of course that’s what the Falcons did.
UNLV has surrendered 109 points and 1,110 yards of offense in their previous two losses. Calling what UNLV places on the field a defense is stretching the word.
Still, this was a convincing offensive performance by the Falcons. Quarterback Isaiah Sanders has endured a strange season, escaping the bench and returning to the bench and, on Friday, escaping once again.
He was superlative for the Falcons, becoming the first QB in school history to collect 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing. Air Force collected 504 yards ... at the end of the third quarter.
Air Force’s defense was not so impressive.
The Rebels throttled the Falcons with big play, and Air Force defenders struggled all night to make tackles in the open field.
But there were shaky moments for Sanders and the offense.
In the second quarter, the Falcons faced a fourth and one deep inside their own territory.
Say this for Troy Calhoun: He’s fearless on fourth down.
In 2006, his first season with the Falcons, he announced a new era by going for it on fourth down against Texas Christian.
The gamble turned into a 71-yard Jim Ollis touchdown, one of the most important plays of the 21st century for the Falcons.
Friday’s gamble wasn’t so spectacular. The Falcons converted and marched to a touchdown. They led, 21-20, at the half in front of the small crowd.
In many ways, the Falcons face the same scenario as the Broncos. On Thursday night in the Arizona desert, Denver rolled to a dominating, entertaining victory over the Cardinals.
The victory showed hints that the Broncos are prepared to revive their season.
But, like the Falcons, the Broncos face a massive test. On Oct. 28, they travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the mighty Chiefs offense. A victory in Arizona didn’t carry much weight. A victory in Kansas City will carry immense weight.
If Air Force’s offense can produce at home against Boise State, it will be time to take notice.
The Broncos have not been as powerful as expected. At the dawn of the season, it looked as if Boise State had a chance to become the rare Mountain West team to crack the nation’s Top 15.
Still, Boise still has a chance to rule the MW.