LAS VEGAS – Air Force collected 570 yards of offense, including a whopping 504 in the first three quarters. Air Force powered to a 20-point lead with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
And yet . . .
Air Force still crawled to a 41-35 victory over lowly UNLV. The Falcons were at times spectacular and at times horrific with little mediocre in between.
If you hoped for an encouraging performance heading into Air Force’s Oct. 27 battle at home against Boise State, this trip was a failure. The Falcons will lose every remaining game on the schedule if they play at the level of inconsistency they showed in the Nevada desert.
Against quality teams, you can’t take a vacation for a quarter-and-a-half and go home with a win.
But this is a program that will embrace any victory. Coming into the game, Air Force had won two of nine games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. The Falcons declined to moan about their avalanche of late mistakes. They celebrated a rare road victory in the Mountain West.
In the game’s final minutes, the Rebels drove to a first down at the Air Force 32. They were within a touchdown of an upset. The small crowd was standing and shouting. The Falcons were in serious trouble.
It should never have come to this.
And I’m surprised it did come to this. A week ago, Air Force traveled to San Diego and placed a severe scare in the hearts of the Aztecs, one of the MW’s premier programs. The Air Force defense was superlative, especially against the run.
The Falcons followed a strong performance that resulted in a loss with a weak performance that resulted in a victory. Strange, this game of football.
UNLV has a collection of players who can only loosely be described as a defense. In consecutive losses to New Mexico and Utah State, the Rebels surrendered 109 points and 1,100 yards of total offense.
As expected, the Falcons ran wild on the Rebels. Quarterback Isaiah Sanders revived the program’s quarterback controversy with a strong performance, shredding the Rebels defense as both a runner and passer. Coach Troy Calhoun will face a tough QB choice when Donald Hammond returns from his leg injury.
Led by Sanders, the Falcons scored 28 unanswered points, powered to a 41-21 lead and looked ready to take an exclamation point victory into the Boise game.
Instead, they stumbled to the finish line.
Minutes after the victory, safety Jeremy Fejedelem offered an accurate description of his team’s future.
“Boise,” he said, “is a whole different monster.”
That’s true.
The Falcons put up a noble struggle against a Mountain West monster when they traveled to San Diego.
Maybe this discouraging victory will awaken them as they prepare for Boise.
A win over the Broncos would push the Falcons to a 4-4 record and give the program a strong chance for Calhoun’s 10th bowl game in 12 seasons.