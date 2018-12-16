It’s tough for Air Force, Army and Navy coaches to win football games.
It’s even tougher in basketball.
The 21st century has often been good for service-academy football.
In this century, 14 Air Force, Navy and Army teams have won at least nine games. Army, currently ranked 22nd in the nation, is a 3-point favorite to climb to 11 wins in its Armed Forces Bowl battle with Houston.
Coaches at the three schools developed variations of a run-heavy system that allows their teams to compete against faster, bigger, quicker opponents. Discipline and trickiness often conquer superior talent on the football field.
Air Force and Navy have struggled on the football field the past two seasons, but in 2016 the service-academy football schools combined for a 27-13 overall, the best year for the trio since 1958.
The run-run-run offenses work.
No lasting system has been found in basketball. In 2016-2017, the trio combined for a 41-54 record, and that’s with Army and Navy competing in the low-glamour Patriot League.
It’s going on 33 seasons since a service-academy won a game in the NCAA Tournament, and Navy’s run to the 1986 Elite Eight was led by 7-foot David Robinson, who appears a literal once-in-a-lifetime service-academy talent.
No player who even vaguely resembles the outrageously gifted Robinson has worn a service-academy basketball uniform since his 1987 graduation.
As Air Force prepares for its Mountain West opener Jan. 2, there’s reason for optimism. Coach Dave Pilipovich has assembled his deepest and most talented lineup since the 2012-2013 Falcons won 18 games and finished 8-8 in the MW.
But there’s reason to worry, too.
Army coach Jimmy Allen quickly summarized the immense problems faced by Pilipovich and his Falcons in the MW.
“Everybody else is getting pros,” Allen said after his Army Black Knights stormed back to defeat Air Force Dec. 8. “That’s biggest thing you battle here. There are pros on the teams that they’re playing against, and you’re not going to get kids who have the potential.
“And I’m not talking about pros who play overseas. I’m talking about playing in the NBA. Those players are not coming to a service academy.”
Allen is not exaggerating. The MW does not match the Atlantic Coast Conference or the Big 10 or the Pac 12 in prestige or power, but the conference has sent 14 first-round picks to the NBA.
I guarantee you this: None of those first rounders ever pondered the possibility of accepting a commission at Air Force.
For four seasons, it looked as if Air Force has found a magic basketball formula to soar as a regional power. The Falcons, running the slow-deluxe and complicated-deluxe Princeton offense, won 90 games and finished 43-17 in the MW from 2003-2007. Clune Arena often was jammed with loud, joyous fans.
The fun almost carried into the NCAA Tournament. Air Force delivered legit fear in the hearts of North Carolina in 2004 when the Falcons bolted into to a 6-point lead with 12 minutes left. And the Falcons played Illinois and Dee Brown tough in 2006.
Turns out, the formula was fragile. The Falcons have stumbled to only 45 Mountain West wins in the past 10 seasons.