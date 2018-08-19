Darren Thomas returned to his Colorado Springs home to sleep in his old bedroom and chase a childhood goal. Some of us wanted to be astronauts or movie stars when we were young, but Thomas chose something really tough and unlikely.
He wanted to win the Pikes Peak Marathon, a race he describes accurately as a “local event and a global event.”
Don’t bet against his eventual supremacy. He finished third Sunday after finishing second in 2017, but that drop in finish is deceptive. Thomas cut his time by more than 10 minutes (3:48.56 in 2017 to 3:37.34 in 2018) and he remains hungry to rule the race. He’s only 24.
“I just keep trying to win, over and over,” Thomas said. “It hasn’t happened yet but I just love it. My parents live down here. It’s a great weekend. I love coming down.”
He spent Saturday night at his parents’ Pinecliff home in the same room where he grew up. He slept soundly for eight hours, disturbed only by sounds of thunder. He wasn’t nervous. He was ready.
For six glorious miles Sunday morning, he ran in the lead and his goal was in sight. He led when arriving at the summit and still led as he approached timber line. He first started watching the marathon when he was 10 years old and even then he was thinking about the day he would win it.
He was running alone for a long stretch and then, alas, Dakota Jones sprinted into the picture. With about 11 miles to go, Jones roared past Thomas on his way to victory.
“It was a little demoralizing because he was going really fast,” Thomas said of the moment Jones passed him.
That speed was by design, Jones said with a laugh.
“He was running really well,” Jones said. “He looked super strong.”
The trick, Jones said, was to look even stronger.
“You know, you want to go by him quick,” he said. “It’s not a wide trail, and you don’t want to dilly-dally and give him too much confidence.”
With 2 miles left, Spain’s Oriol Coll passed Thomas, who fought hard to regain second place. He settled for third place, a few steps behind Coll.
Thomas, a 2012 Air Academy grad, is known as a strong downhill runner, but he struggled a bit in his descent after the strong start. He ran 1:20.11 in his return to downtown Manitou Springs, which doomed his quest to win.
Don’t worry. He’ll be back.
He works as a chemist in Steamboat Springs and often runs to the top of Storm Peak, an elevation gain of nearly 4,000 feet. It’s a viciously tough climb, but he doesn’t mind.
Racing to the top of Storm Peak prepares him and toughens him for the day he will rule the Pikes Peak Marathon.