The Air Force Academy on Monday fired men's basketball coach Dave Pilipovich, who had spent the past eight seasons in charge of the Falcons.

Air Force went 12-20 this past season, its seventh consecutive losing season. The Falcons dropped from a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West in 2018-19 to ninth this season despite returning much of the roster intact.

Here's a look at Pilipovich's record at Air Force:

Year Overall Conf./Finish RPI

2019-20 12-20 5-13/9th 246

2018-19 14-18 8-10/6th 229

2017-18 12-19 6-12/9th 231

2016-17 12-21 4-14/10th 249

2015-16 14-18 5-13/10th 222

2014-15 14-17 6-12/9th 247

2013-14 12-18 6-12/9th 246

2012-13 18-14 8-8/6th 79

2011-12 2-6 2-5/7th 174

Totals 110-151 50-99

Pct. .422 .336