The Air Force Academy on Monday fired men's basketball coach Dave Pilipovich, who had spent the past eight seasons in charge of the Falcons.

Air Force went 12-20 this past season, its seventh consecutive losing season. The Falcons dropped from a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West in 2018-19 to ninth this season despite returning much of the roster intact.

Here's a look at Pilipovich's record at Air Force:

Year             Overall         Conf./Finish   RPI

2019-20       12-20           5-13/9th                246   

2018-19       14-18           8-10/6th                     229

2017-18       12-19           6-12/9th               231      

2016-17       12-21           4-14/10th              249

2015-16       14-18           5-13/10th              222

2014-15       14-17           6-12/9th               247

2013-14       12-18           6-12/9th               246

2012-13       18-14           8-8/6th                  79

2011-12       2-6                2-5/7th                   174

Totals          110-151       50-99

Pct.               .422              .336

