Dave Pilipovich’s tenure at Air Force ended early Monday afternoon, with the Falcons firing the basketball coach after eight seasons.
Air Force finished the season 12-20 with a loss in the Mountain West quarterfinals on Thursday to No. 5 San Diego State. It finished ninth in the conference (5-13) after placing sixth a year ago with largely the same roster.
“Dave has been a tremendous ambassador for our academy and basketball program. He is a gentleman and a professional and we appreciate all that he has done for Air Force,” athletic director Nathan Pine said in a press release. “The bottom line is we have to be more competitive on the court. We entered this season with a senior-laden and talented team with high expectations, unfortunately we did not meet our goals as a program this year. It’s clear to me that a change is leadership is necessary at this time for us to move the program forward.”
Pilipovich led the Falcons for eight years after spending five seasons as an assistant. He finishes 110-151 at Air Force, including a 50-99 mark in conference play.