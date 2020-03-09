Dave Pilipovich opted for jokes, even in the moments after Air Force opted to go a different direction with its men's basketball program.
Moments after meeting with his team for the final time, the outgoing Falcons coach burst into the women’s coaching office.
“Hey, you guys have an opening?” he asked in the wise-cracking style that remained consistent throughout his eight years at the helm.
Pilipovich said his firing didn’t drag him down because he’s leaving with his head held high.
“We did it right,” he said. “Never had an investigation of our program or anything like that. We had great young men. We did it right, just didn’t win enough games, I guess.”
That was the reason given by athletic director Nathan Pine in a press release announcing Pilipovich’s firing from the post he’d held since February 2012.
“The bottom line is we have to be more competitive on the court,” Pine said after praising Pilipovich for being a gentleman, professional and ambassador for the academy. “We entered this season with a senior-laden and talented team with high expectations, unfortunately we did not meet our goals as a program this year. It’s clear to me that a change in leadership is necessary at this time for us to move the program forward.”
The Falcons went 12-20 this past season, their seventh consecutive losing season. They dropped from a sixth-place finish in in the Mountain West in 2018-19 to ninth this season despite returning much of the roster intact.
Pine offered no further comment, aside from saying a national search for Pilipovich’s replacement would begin immediately. Air Force administration, staff, coaches and players will not be made available to media until the next coach is in place.
Pilipovich attended an all-staff coaches’ meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday. When it ended, Pine asked if they could speak privately. That is when he informed the coach a change was being made. Administration then met with the team then gave Pilipovich and his staff an opportunity to speak with the players.
Pilipovich’s assistants — Kurt Kanaskie, Andrew Moore, Nate Zandt, Byron Jones and Cody San Miguel — will remain in their positions and under contract through June. They will have an opportunity to interview with the new coach.
Pilipovich, who went 110-151 at Air Force, will depart immediately. Though his contract is not public, as Air Force shields some of its financial records through its nonprofit Air Force Athletics Corp., there were indications that not all of the two years he had remaining on his deal were guaranteed.
The Falcons didn’t finish higher than sixth place in the Mountain West under Pilipovich, but his tenure brought the program’s most consistent level of play — save for a run from 2004-07 — in Air Force’s 40 years of competing in a conference. Pilipovich oversaw victories over three ranked opponents (most in program history), notched four of Air Force’s six victories at the Mountain West Tournament, led five of the team’s 11 seasons with six or more league wins and four of the team’s nine home winning seasons in conference action.
His popularity among players, fellow coaches and media was a constant.
“He’s an amazing person,” former Falcons forward Hayden Graham told The Gazette on Monday.
Pilipovich’s phone lit up with text messages from college basketball figures like Jim Boeheim, Steve Alford, Nikko Medved and Doug Gottlieb almost immediately after news of his dismissal broke.
Pilipovich said the news didn’t catch him by surprise, as he understood the team hadn’t met expectations this season. And he said he’s at peace with it.
“This has worn me out," he said. “I need to take a step back and relax a little bit.”
A trip to Las Vegas in the coming days is on Pilipovich’s agenda, perhaps followed by some time in Phoenix to sit in the sun and watch spring training baseball. For his next career move, he’d consider a position as a television analyst as well as a different coaching spot.
He doesn’t anticipate leaving the area immediately, as son Kyle lives in Colorado Springs and daughter Kelsey is in Denver.
“We got married 30 years go,” he said. “I told Kelly I’d take her on a honeymoon after the season was over. It’s been 30 years. I probably need to do that.”
Pilipovich’s sense of humor waned in recent years after losses, which he admittedly took home with him. His dismissal, he said, will be different, because he believes he gave it all he had, leaving nothing to second guess.
“I will walk out with my head high because I didn’t do anything wrong; just didn’t win more games,” he said. “So I’m OK. I am.”