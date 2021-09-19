Despite no shortage of opportunities in the run of play, Colorado Rapids settled for a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps thanks to a set-piece goal Sunday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Danny Wilson headed a Jack Price corner kick past Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 28th minute only for Vancouver to equalize on a Brian White goal in the 41st minute. A Wilson turnover in the Rapids’ own half set up the Vancouver goal.
“Certainly, another night where we felt like we could have done enough to win the game,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “(We) just need to be a little bit more clinical in the final third, and once again a mistake has done us in.”
The Rapids had opportunities before and after the Whitecaps’ equalizer to score a potential winner. Michael Barrios watched a shot clang off the crossbar in the 14th minute, while Braian Galvan and Kellyn Acosta fired shots that ended up just off target.
Jonathan Lewis and Barrios produced chances early in the second half before the Rapids boosted their attack with a couple of players coming off injuries. Younes Namli and Diego Rubio entered the match together in the 65th minute. It was Namli’s first action since an ankle injury May 8 that required surgery, while Rubio made his return after being out since Aug. 21.
“Physically, I feel really good. My ankle feels good,” Namli said. “So, yeah, I just want to build on those minutes I got today. I’m thankful to be back with the group. “
Namli, like Galvan in the first half, tried a few shots from distance but failed to break through. The Rapids earned a few corner kicks in the second half and put Vancouver under fire with a series of shots — one saved and two more blocked — in the 84th minute.
The match’s final chance fell for Acosta in second-half stoppage time, but Crepeau made the save.
“It’s a problem when you don’t create chances, when you don’t play well, and you just have to sit back and defend the whole game,” Namli said. “Then, it becomes a problem, but we had plenty of chances. I think we created good chances. We played pretty well. We just have to be more clinical.”
After three consecutive draws that stretched the club’s unbeaten streak to 10 games, the Rapids have 44 points from 24 matches, which is two points back of Western Conference leader Kansas City. The Rapids have a game in hand on Kansas City and return to action Saturday at home against Toronto.
“We’re creating chances. We’ve taken leads in all three games. It’s really how you look at it, right?” Fraser said.
“For me, we’re doing a lot of things really well, and we’ve had a few breakdowns that have led to goals against us. So, I would much rather be in that position than we’re scrambling, we can’t create chances, we can’t create goals, and we just manufacture something at the end to eke out a tie.”