Danny O’Shea and Ellie Kam didn’t have to travel far for the 2022 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Both American skaters — and skating partners — reside in Colorado Springs. Kam has lived in the area for about eight years, while O’Shea has lived in the area on and off for the majority of his adult life.

To have such a global figure skating event held in their current city is memorable.

“It is pretty special,” O’Shea said.

The competition has been on their minds since they realized they were going.

With the event being held in the city where both reside, Kam and O’Shea didn’t want to become distracted. They also didn’t want the short commute to the Broadmoor World Arena to distract from the magnitude of Four Continents.

“It was definitely a slight adjustment for us to make sure that we appreciated the gravity of being at an ISU championship event and attacking it,” O’Shea said. “It was a little bit of a struggle for us at the beginning of the week to set ourselves up in competition mode, being at home and it all being very familiar.”

But at the same time, the duo felt as if they entered with a home-ice advantage.

“We’re used to the altitude and training here. It’s a blessing for sure,” O’Shea said.

Kam and O’Shea opened competition Friday in the pairs short program. The pair placed seventh in the category with a score of 57.49.

“I don’t think we can necessarily say we’re happy with how we performed today,” O’Shea said. “It’s sport, right? We go out there and do our best every time, and today our best wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be.

“I trust in us as a team and our resilience. It’s another opportunity for us to grow and to learn.”

Even on a day where Kam and O’Shea didn’t perform the way they wanted to, it was the beginning of a weekend they’ll never forget.

Friends and family members of both skaters huddled in the stands at World Arena, cheering them on.

“Having all the family and friends (was special),” Kam said. “The fans are always amazing. But it’s extra special this time, having the families here.”

Kam and O’Shea will look to climb up the pairs standings on Saturday, when they compete in the free skate. The team’s score from the short program will be added to their free skate score for a total score.

Those two believe they can overcome Friday’s inconsistent skate to secure a higher position in the final standings.

“Today was more messy than we like, but we have the opportunity to overcome that tomorrow,” O’Shea said.

The pairs free skate is scheduled to begin at 2:55 on Saturday.