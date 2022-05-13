DENVER — After a recent win, Daniel Bard and Sam Hilliard sat together with a nice bottle between them.
"Can you play some Tyler Childers?" Hilliard requested. So Bard picked up his black electric guitar and started strumming the melody to Whitehouse Road, Hilliard's favorite song. Just two guys and a guitar, winding down together after a game.
This has become a common scene in the clubhouse this season. Bard, 36, has been the leader of the bullpen and a major voice on the team since he joined the Rockies in 2020. His musical talent, though, adds another level. He'll break out the guitar when the clubhouse needs a little pepping up, wandering around with a speaker attached to it.
Bard didn't learn how to play the guitar until a decade ago, after his best friend Eric Anderson gave him one of his old ones as a wedding gift. Anderson, a country music singer and songwriter, is best known for his work in Love and Theft, which produced three albums. Their top song was Angel Eyes, which rose to No. 1 on the country music charts.
Bard was initially planning on just hanging it on his wall as decor. But one day he picked it up, and he hasn't put it down since. Bard taught himself how to play, watching YouTube videos and playing around with it in his spare time.
"I was like I might as well learn how to play it," Bard said. "I started bringing it on the road with me and figured it out."
He started on an acoustic, and that's still his favorite of his four guitars to play. He's trying to get better on the electric though, so he brought only that one with him to Denver to force himself to practice more. Bard's favorite music to play is blues and 90s alternative, like Pearl Jam. He also frequently plays country and southern rock, like Sturgill Simpson.
Bard brings the guitar on the road with him, and it rests on a stand in the empty locker next to his when the team is home. Relievers have the most downtime, so he'll often get it out before games to help pass the time, much to the delight of his teammates. Bard's not only pitching well — he has a 2.38 ERA and nine saves — he's also bringing the team together with his playing.
"It's cool, it's something that you aren't used to having in the clubhouse," Hilliard said. "It's fun and keeps the energy up."