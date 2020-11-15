Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at Chicago Bears (5-4)
Moneyline: Vikings -175 (William Hill), Bears +155 (DraftKings)
Spread: Vikings -3, -116 (BetAmerica), Bears +3, +100 (PointsBet)
Total: 43.5
Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings look to keep things rolling as they head to Chicago to take on the Bears on Monday night, with kickoff set for 6:20 p.m. The Vikings have won two straight games after losing five of their first six, but they’ve lost 14 of their past 17 games at Soldier Field. Meanwhile, the Bears are headed in the opposite direction, as they’ve lost three straight games after starting the season 5-1.
The Bears rank seventh in run-defense DVOA defense, and they held Derrick Henry to just 68 rushing yards last week. They face another tough test this week against Cook, who has 478 total yards and six touchdowns in his past two games. Cook ran for 206 yards on 22 carries last week against the Detroit Lions and totaled 163 rushing yards on 30 carries in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Cook has hit the century mark on the ground in four of his past five games and he has at least 99 total yards in five of his seven games this season. Cook’s strong play on the ground has taken the pressure off Kirk Cousins as the Vikings’ quarterback has only needed to throw the football 34 times in his last two games (24 completions).
Unlike the Vikings, the Bears can’t get anything going on the ground and will be without starting running back David Montgomery due to a concussion. Chicago’s longest run last week came off a fake punt from linebacker Barkevious Mingo for 11 yards. They’ll roll out Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and potentially Lamar Miller, who hasn’t played since 2018. The lack of run game has led to a league-high 256 passing attempts from Nick Foles since Week 4, and his 2,000 air yards over that span ranks second. It’s also led to a change in the guard when it comes to play-calling as coach Matt Nagy handed over responsibilities to OC Bill Lazor.
Chicago’s fourth-ranked defense will keep it in the game, but rushing-leader Cook will again be the difference for Minnesota. Expect a low-scoring grind between these two NFC North division rivals with the Vikings coming out on top.
Prediction: 23-17, Minnesota
Darnell Mooney OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (FanDuel)
Mooney’s 57 snaps last week were just six behind Allen Robinson for the team-high at wide receiver, and 14 more than Anthony Miller. Mooney continues to trend up in this offense as he has 24 targets over his past three games and at least 40 yards in each of those contests. He ranks inside the top 10 in average depth of target and no QB has thrown the ball more than Foles over the past six weeks. Heading into Week 10, only Seattle and Atlanta had allowed more passing yards per game than the Vikings 287.9.