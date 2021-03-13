DENVER - The Nuggets missed Monte Morris, the Jamal Murray who closed the first half of the season on fire and possibly a midday nap Saturday.
The result was a 116-103 loss to Dallas at Ball Arena.
After winning in Memphis on Friday night, Michael Porter Jr. said he got home around 2 a.m. Saturday. The Nuggets had to be back downtown around 8 a.m. for league-mandated COVID-19 testing and had to return a second time in the early afternoon.
“There was a big screwup with their testing today,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “They tested in the morning, and then because there was a mistake, they had to come back to the arena.”
Games on consecutive nights have always been a bother for NBA teams, especially when there’s travel involved, but the NBA’s health and safety protocols add another layer of difficulty.
“It was a brutal day today,” Will Barton said. “It’s definitely a little tougher this year.”
The day was made even more challenging when Morris, who recently joined the starting lineup and helped the Nuggets win six of seven heading into Saturday, was ruled out with a quadriceps strain. That moved most fellow starters down a position, creating room for Paul Millsap to get back into the starting five at power forward.
“There was a lot of weird lineups just because guys are back healthy, so we just got to get the chemistry back with those guys,” Porter said. “It’s just one game. We’ll be good.”
The Nuggets looked good to start. Barton hit a 3, Jokic hit from inside and mid-range before Porter converted a 3-point play to put the Nuggets ahead 10-0 less than two minutes in. Dallas closed within one by the end of the first quarter and increased the lead behind a 65-44 advantage in the middle quarters.
“I could make any excuse you want,” Malone said at the end of a hectic day.
“But the bottom line is especially that second and third quarter, we didn’t play nearly well enough on either end of the floor.”
The Mavericks hit nine of their 18 3-pointers in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 20 to start the fourth quarter.
“We were not putting any pressure on them, especially in that third quarter,” Jokic said.
Kristaps Porzingis led the charge, finishing 5 of 7 from 3-point range and posting a team-high 25 points. His final 3 came with 2:25 left in the game after Denver had got back within 14, serving as the final meaningful action. Each of the Mavericks starters made at least two 3-pointers.
“If you’re late, he’s letting it fly, and he can hit it, as you see,” Barton said of Porzingis. “He hit some deep ones tonight. Then, if you get out there, they’re swinging the ball. And now you’re in scramble mode, and they have the court filed with shooters. So it puts a lot of pressure on your defense.”
Jokic led all scorers with 26 points a night after he turned an ankle against the Grizzlies. Malone said he was surprised to see his star play Saturday, but Denver’s lone All-Star added 11 assists and eight rebounds. Barton and Porter added 23 points apiece, while Jamal Murray scored 10 points on 13 shots. Murray is 5 of 27 from the field in two games since the break, but that was just part of Denver’s problems Saturday.
“Obviously, tonight they really hurt us from the 3. When we don’t rebound, we don’t win games — point-blank. They outrebounded us by eight,” Malone said. “I thought (we were) very stagnant on offense — a lot of standing around, a lot of ball-watching, a lot of poor shots. That’s not who we’ve been. Hopefully, we can get some rest and come back on Monday night against Indiana and try and play a 48-minute game.”