On a trip to historic Wrigley Field, the Rockies climbed up to the top of the iconic scoreboard, learned about the challenging Chicago winds and sent their rookies out on a friendly hazing coffee run.
That’s where the fun would end though.
In the first of two on Wednesday, after Tuesday night’s game was postponed due to rain, the Cubs defeated the Rockies 5-2. Germán Márquez will start Game 2, scheduled to start at 4:30 MT. Joshua Fuentes will be the 27th player, his first game back since being optioned at the end of July.
Austin Gomber was switched to the early game after being scheduled for the night contest, as the Rockies wanted to keep him on a day-game schedule. He usually relies on an even four-pitch mix, but on Wednesday he went slider heavy. That pitch was responsible for seven of his eight punch-outs.
He allowed two runs through the first five innings to keep the Rockies and Cubs tied 2-2 — coming from solo homers from David Bote in the first and Austin Romine in the fourth. Then that slider came back to bite him, as Patrick Wisdom hit a low hanging one with two outs straight out of the park for a three-run homer. Gomber knew right away that it was gone, jumping off the mound in frustration and mumbling some choice words under his breath as he headed into the dugout with his team down 5-2.
"It just seems to be just one of those periods for me where I'm having a hard time getting the results that I want," Gomber said. "I felt like my stuff was fine today, obviously I got some strikeouts and and got out of some spots just didn't make the pitch when I needed to."
Gomber went on a nine game stretch from May 12 to July 21 when he held down a 2.09 ERA, allowing just 11 earned runs and limiting opponents to a .197 batting average. He's given up six home runs since then though, including three on Wednesday.
"I need to do a better job of keeping the ball in the yard," Gomber said. "Pretty much all around just got to be a little bit better."
On the other end of things, CJ Cron continued his hot month, hitting his eighth home run of August and team-high 22nd of the season. Brendan Rodgers had a RBI single, sending Dom Nuñez home in the third, but the Rockies failed to get another hit after that.