BROOMFIELD — When it was all over, when Kylee Blacksten had wrapped up an Air Academy “legacy we won’t forget,” as her coach said, she found herself in her least-favorite spot on earth.

At the center of attention.

You’d think she’d be used to it by now. Over 1,000 career points. A Kadets starter all four years (minus her first game, as a freshman, the only time she came off the bench). Full-ride to CU-Boulder. But no, Kylee’s too humble to revel.

After Air Academy’s 42-27 loss to Holy Family on Tuesday ended its season and Blacksten’s prep career, her teammates went ahead with a program tradition: voicing their favorite things about the seniors. Or, in this case, senior.

“And I’m just terrible at taking compliments,” she said. "I just want to hide somewhere."

Well, we’ve found the one thing she’s not good at. Most teammates cited her work ethic, and it's telling Kylee rarely missed one of the 'C' games coached by Kellyn Roiko and Kauna Kama, teammates on the 2012 state title squad.

“We’re really going to miss her,” coach Phil Roiko said of Blacksten. “Not just on the court, but the kind of person she is. She's been one of a kind.”

Air Academy (18-7) was outmatched against Holy Family (19-6) in the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A state playoffs. The Tigers built leads of 16-12 and 28-18 and added a dollop of spicy mustard with a slick assist from Noelle Gardon on a layup that made it 37-24 deep in the fourth quarter.

The Kadets just didn’t have it Tuesday, and credit the Tigers for that. The hosts were a sharp-shooting squad that shows all the markings of a Holy Family outfit, boys or girls: scrappy, relentless and a togetherness that suggests they’ve played alongside one another for years. Meantime, Air Academy missed bunny after bunny and couldn’t piece together a scoring run. No worries. The Sweet 16 was probably the ceiling for this bunch, and here’s a hunch they’re right back here next year.

Blacksten had 13 points, while Annie Louthan and Brianna Sealy had five apiece.

“We missed a lot of shots. But the girls played hard,” said Roiko, who returned only two players from last season. “Defensively we played well enough to win. But if you can’t put the ball in the hole, eventually you'll give up some points.”

This won’t be the last the Kadets see of Blacksten, who goes 6-foot-3 while blending the skills of a guard. They don’t practice Saturdays, so her Kadets teammates are already making plans to watch her heat up the Pac-12 for CU.

“They were talking about going to see Kylee just today,” Roiko said.

No one’s more thrilled to welcome Blacksten to the Boulder campus than CU’s coach, JR Payne.

“I just really think she’s had an awesome career. She has a lot to be proud of,” Payne told me Tuesday. “She’s put up big numbers, but I personally think her best basketball is ahead of her. She’s got that prototypical size for a college guard. That’s a great place to start.”

Payne envisions Blacksten playing on the perimeter for the Buffs. That’s where she recruited Blacksten — as a guard — and Payne's Buffs have shown they're unafraid to roll with rookies. CU point guard Jaylyn Sherrod leads the squad in assists, and she’s a freshman.

“For us, we really don’t care about how old you are. If you can play, you can play. The transition from high school to college is more about mindset than skill set,” said Payne, who texted Blacksten prior to tipoff Tuesday. “It’s about, ‘Are you willing to adapt?’ And with Kylee, it’s more who she is than what she is. She's someone that really wants to be successful.”