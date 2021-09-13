Colorado will be without one of its key offensive weapons for the foreseeable future as Karl Dorrell announced Monday that freshman receiver La’Vontae Shenault is suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
The program announced Shenault began serving the suspension over the weekend when he did not play in the Buffs’ 10-7 loss to Texas A&M at Empower Field at Mile High.
Despite still having freshman eligibility, Shenault is in his third year with the program and this is his third time being suspended. The first was a one-game suspension to start the 2020 season following his arrest on a DUI charge in Fort Collins last July. The second suspension came during the team’s trip to the Alamo Bowl for another violation of team rules.
La’Vontae is the younger brother of recent CU standout Laviska Shenault, who was taken by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The younger Shenault had two catches for 23 yards in the season opener against Northern Colorado on Sept. 3. He is coming of a year in which he led the team with 17 receptions in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, despite featuring in just four of the six games.
Note: CU announced Monday that its game at Arizona State on Sept. 25 will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU.