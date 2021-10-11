After last weekend’s loss to USC, it would’ve been hard to find a team more in need of a bye week than Colorado.
The 37-14 drubbing by a Trojans team that hadn’t exactly been lighting the world on fire coming into the game was the fourth straight loss for coach Karl Dorrell and his Buffs team. They still have not won against an FBS opponent this season.
So last week was the perfect time for some competitive practices and some time off for both the coaches and the players.
“I think it was good for our players to get a little bit of a break,” Dorrell said Monday. “We had a good week leading into some good workouts and some good practices. The coaches went out recruiting late in the week, so it was a good change of pace for everybody involved. Today’s practice was evident of renewed energy and excitement with what’s in front of us right now.”
For Dorrell, it was also a week to evaluate everything going on in his program.
There are no major changes in terms of who’s calling plays offensively and defensively, but Dorrell said some minor changes to preparation have been made as he tries to right the ship in his first full season in Boulder.
“We addressed a lot of things –– coaches' roles in terms of what the expectations are, the expectations we set for our players –– and both sides have admitted that we can be better,” Dorrell said. “We are moving forward with the subtle changes that we did make.”
As long as the offense continues to struggle, all eyes will continue to be on freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis.
Dorrell has said earlier this season that he does see Lewis making significant improvements in practice, but those improvements just haven’t been showing up on game day.
But improving on the practice field is the only way Dorrell knows how to improve the play on game days.
“That’s the only way I know and that’s in both levels of football, is to play better in practice and it usually translates to playing better on game day,” Dorrell said. “[Lewis] did make some steps of improvement even in the game that we lost against USC, but we need to play better in our protection, our run systems, blocking on the perimeter. There’s a number of things that we addressed over the bye week that I felt we made some progress with.”
After those few days off, the focus within the CU program is on what’s right in front of them, and this week that’s a team also in desperate need to turn its season around –– winless Arizona.
“They’re a team that’s looking for a win themselves, so we have to get our football team ready to play and have a good stretch of games starting this week,” Dorrell said.
Notes
Freshman offensive lineman Carson Lee, who was charged with felony assault after he repeatedly punched a man following an altercation in the early morning on Oct. 3, is still on the team, Dorrell said.
“Obviously his situation is pending, depending on how the situation is gonna go,” Dorrell said. “He’s obviously dealing with legal matters and we’re going to have to let the situation resolve itself. There’s nothing we’re going to do about it right now –– he will not be playing or be in the fashion to play right now until the investigation gets more clarity.”
Lee is in his second year with the program and has appeared in two games this season.
Also on the offensive line, sophomore tackle Max Wray is out of concussion protocol and is expected to be cleared for full participation in practice starting on Tuesday. Wray, an Ohio State transfer, was sidelined during Week 3 against Minnesota.