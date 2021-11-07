Trailing 24-20, the Colorado offense got the ball back with 5:37 to play.
It had been another solid performance for the Buffs and regardless of the outcome, there would’ve been plenty of positives to take away from Saturday’s game. But that’s not what Karl Dorrell’s team was after.
The Buffs knew they needed a touchdown on that drive and on the first play. Jarek Broussard took the handoff and saw something he has seen very little of all season — a big hole and plenty of green grass in front of him.
The sophomore running back and reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year ran downfield for a gain of 49 yards, putting Colorado on the edge of the redzone with just one play.
A few plays later, quarterback Brendon Lewis found Montana Lemonious-Craig in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.
It took until double overtime for the Buffs to secure the win, but it was well-deserved at the end of the day, and just further proof that the CU offense filled with freshmen and sophomores is poised to do big things in Boulder in the next few years.
“I felt like offensively, we're really starting to hit our stride a little bit, probably for the first time this season,” Dorrell said postgame. “We put together two back to back games that kind of resemble what our potential could be.”
For Broussard and the running game, it was a glimmer of last season.
The offensive line couldn’t have responded better these last two weeks after William Vlachos took over the unit. It’s allowed Broussard to get downfield and break off big runs.
“They have responded very well,” Dorrell said of the o-line. “They wiped the slate clean in a way and moved forward with the new process on how we're doing things and they're much more communicative right now. They're doing a lot of stuff that they haven't done the first six or seven games of the season.”
Broussard finished the game with 151 yards on 24 carries, good for over 6 yards per attempt. But the stats matter a whole lot less to Broussard than the ultimate outcome of the game.
“There was really no difference because I’m never the type to brag on my stats,” Broussard said. “I was just happy that the o-line opened up some holes and I made the most of it. That’s what we plan on doing week after week.”
The impact made by the offensive line hasn’t just been felt by Broussard and the running backs, however.
Lewis has had much more time in the pocket to make plays downfield and distribute the ball to his talented wide receivers.
The freshman had three touchdown passes in a game for the second straight week, including a long 43-yard pass to Daniel Arias for the team’s first touchdown of the day.
“Oh, it's been a while. It's been a long time, but it felt really good to finally be in the zone today,” Arias said. “I've been working hard, you know, been going through adversity, been just going through a lot of stuff so it just feels good to finally just get in there today so just got to keep working hard.”
Anyone that’s watched CU the last two weeks can see the confidence is flowing with Lewis. He’s finally been able to showcase his abilities as a passer and he’s done nothing but prove he’s capable of leading this offense.
“My confidence has skyrocketed,” Lewis said. “I feel like if we hit plays early in the game then my confidence goes up from there and the rest of the game is a breeze. When I see my teammates make plays it makes me want to keep going.”
There have been plenty of questions surrounding Lewis this season and whether or not he’s capable of guiding the offense to the type of success it had under Sam Noyer in 2020.
But on Saturday, Noyer was watching on the opposite sideline as Oregon State’s backup, while Lewis was throwing the ball all over Folsom Field and showcasing the potential of this young CU team.
“This is his team, his offense,” Dorrell said of Lewis. “They're believing in him as the leader and he knows that and he's stepping up his role not only as the quarterback but also the guy that's supposed to manage this offense and he's feeling much more comfortable doing those things right now. There's a lot of defining moments that are happening right now particularly on the offense and on the team, but we're heading in the right direction.”