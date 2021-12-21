Karl Dorrell’s coaching staff now features a Super Bowl champion.
Less than a week after hiring Mike Sanford as the offensive coordinator, Dorrell has found his next offensive line coach in Michigan offensive analyst Kyle Devan, who played in the Pac-12 at Oregon State and spent five seasons in the NFL, including three with Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 where he was a member of the team that won Super Bowl 44.
Prior to his one season at Michigan, DeVan was the offensive line coach at Arizona for two seasons and at Ball State the years before that. He also spent one season as an assistant offensive line coach for the Saints in 2015 after getting his start as a graduate assistant at USC and his alma mater, Oregon State.
"Kyle came highly recommended to me by several people," Dorrell said in a statement. "He is a rising up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, has a great personality and a lot of energy, and is someone his players enjoy playing for. He knows the Pac-12 from being a player and coach, and also has five years of NFL experience he brings to the position. He will be a great addition to our staff."
If Dorrell was looking to hire someone that worked with the best offensive line group in the country this season, he certainly did that by bringing in DeVan.
Michigan’s offensive line was given the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday, which is given annually to the nation’s top o-line. All five starters on the Wolverines’ line were given All-Big Ten honors this season.
DeVan will remain with Michigan as it prepares for a showdown with Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year’s Eve. He’ll join the Buffs following the conclusion of the Wolverines' season, the program said.