The Colorado Buffaloes’ snowy spring Saturday scrimmage sprang into Sublime Time.

Buffs football and Coach Prime received a two-hour free infomercial on ESPN.

“This is the biggest recruiting day in Colorado football history,’’ Deion Sanders said at the conclusion.

Millions of American football fanatics — including college and high school student/athletes and potential chemistry majors/recreation skiers — viewed on TV old and bold Boulder; champagne powder snowflakes and a backdrop of white-coated hills; the stately Tuscan-influenced architecture of campus edifices with sandstone walls and red tile roofs; the striking stadium with a herd of more than 47,000 Buffaloes backers assembled; 92 CU players in white, black and gold (quarterback) jerseys — and one, Travis Hunter who plays on both offense and defense, in gray; and almost 40 assistant coaches, strength and conditioning coaches, trainers and doctors and support staff on Folsom Field; dozens of network personnel and 50 mediarites.

And Coach Prime himself.

Sanders almost immediately has become the most famed football coach at Colorado since Bill McCartney, who led the Buffs to their only national championship in 1990. Name five other CU coaches. Fred Folsom, for whom the stadium is named, Eddie Crowder, Dallas Ward, Harry Heller (the first coach in 1894) and, uh, that’s it. The past five, particularly Midnight Mel, are forgotten.

This was a day of destiny in Colorado football annals.

The Buffs finally are relevant again.

Coach Prime already has paid for his five-year, $29.5 million contract with his recruiting, a sold-out spring game and a sold-out 2023 home schedule, the publicity and the marketing, the overwhelming positive reaction from the student body and the alumni base and the jeers and tears for the worst team in major college football (1-11) that have been transformed to cheers and beers.

I’ve been covering Colorado football since the 1969 Liberty Bowl, when the Buffs overcame coach Bear Bryant and the Alabama Crimson Tide and rampant racism to win 47-33; both Orange Bowls against Notre Dame; two losses to, ugh, Drake; blowout defeats to Nebraska and Oklahoma; five straight victories over the Sooners, and a 62-36 thumping of the Cornhuskers in 2001. Heights and depth over a half-century.

Saturday afternoon was 5,318 feet of high altitude and highest attitude.

Everybody was noticing the only spring game on ESPN — even corn-fed Nebraskans, who turned out 66,045 strong for their Huskers Saturday with the school’s new coach, Matt Rhule. Nebraska which, as Colorado, has been through tough times, will be in Boulder for the Buffs’ first home game Sept. 9.

In the Red & White scrimmage in Lincoln, the Whites won 21-7, and at the Black & Gold Day in Boulder, the Buffaloes’ offense won, sort of, in a quasi-scrimmage/practice. With assistant coaches wearing “We Coming’’ sweatshirts and Deon donning a white cowboy hat and a black ski vest, running with a limp all over the field and bowing at mid-field to the crowd, the Buffs from before and the newest Buffaloes (seven early high school enrollees) and a NCAA-high 28 transfers (eight from Sanders’ Jackson State team) played 11-on-11 during the first half with the No. 1 offense in an hurry-up tempo against No. 2 defense and second-and-third stringers against the first-team defense. Then CU divided up into seven-vs.-seven and linemen against linemen, followed by Red Zone drills.

More freshmen and portal players will join the Buffaloes before summer workouts, so it’s too early to tell. The Buffs will know more when they play TCU in the opener on the road and against the Huskers at home. Six victories (and a bowl) would be a great season.

Shedeur Sanders (yes, he is a son) should be one of the top six quarterbacks in the Pac-12, and he showed his stuff Saturday, completing 16 of 19 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a connection with holdover wide receiver Montana Lemonius-Craig that gained 98 yards.

Cornerback-wide receiver Travis “Big Game’’ Hunter, the top recruit in the country two years ago before being with Sanders at Jackson State, played both sides Saturday, catching three passes, one a TD, then switching to cornerback.

Coach Prime geared down the scrimmage because of the weather and the wet field, but was ecstatic about the we-coming-out party time.

Is the best recruiting day hype, hope, or hysteria?

It was history happening.