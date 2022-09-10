The day was miserable, and I’m not even talking about the weather.
In a brutal, harsh game and environment on a Saturday afternoon not fit for man or beast, Buffaloes or Falcons, Air Force vanquished Colorado.
Air Force has rushed for 1,017 yards in its first two games. Nobody, especially CU, can run with the Ground Force.
Passing is another matter. The teams combined to complete only six passes — five (of 21) by CU’s new starter J.T. Shrout and just one (of five) by Haaziq Daniels. By the conclusion Saturday, the fog was thicker than clam chowder, and the football rarely was in the rare air.
The crowd at Falcon Stadium was announced as 33,647, but, by the final break, the remaining number of witnesses who are not Air Force cadets was fewer than 647.
There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that when the first half ended, 24 of the CU players did not enter the visitors’ tunnel but, rather, the transfer portal.
However.
When the original “Rocky’’ fight was over, Apollo Creed shouted: “There ain’t gonna be no rematch.’’ Rocky Balboa replied: “Don’t want one.’’
At the expiration of a clock that seemed interminable, neither the Buffs nor the Falcons, who hadn’t played at the Academy for 48 years, would seek a rematch for at least another half-century.
This intrastate series is over, thank goodness and generals, after being resumed for only two games. Colorado’s future schedules are set until 2028 — who knows in what conference they will compete then — and Air Force may be in the most stable conference in football: the Mountain West.
Colorado and Air Force played regularly from 1958 to 1974 before, as someone in authority told me, "the generals didn’t want to have anything to do with the Boulder buffalo buffoons."
After an overtime victory at Folsom Field and a blowout at Falcon Stadium, Air Force will cry “Uncle Sam’’ and Colorado just “Uncle.’’
To be fair, the Falcons and the Buffs are leagues and miles apart.
Troy Calhoun and his team have a genuine opportunity to complete a third straight full season with double-digit victories and a major-type bowl, while Karl Dorrell and his team will struggle to win any games this year.
The Buffaloes have reached the bottom of the rock after dropping their opener to Texas Christian 38-13 and the second game to Air Force 41-10. You can’t give up 40 points a game and expect to beat UCLA and USC (who are jumping from the Pac-12), Washington and Arizona on the road and Oregon and Utah at home. Utah! The Utes scored 73 points Saturday.
Colorado tried its second starting quarterback without success. The Buffs may have to think about sophomore Drew Carter or freshman Maddox Kopp next. In a conference always top-heavy with quarterbacks, CU is lacking and deficient at most other positions, after losing so many players to graduation and other college teams.
The Buffs note that the 2022 roster has 90 underclassmen (out of 114 players), a number tied for seventh-most in the nation. All 90 were recruited by Dorrell and his staff.
In comparison, the Falcons have 73 underclassmen, and all, of course, have been recruited by Calhoun and his staff. Of course, Calhoun is in his 16th season as the Air Force head coach — and won his 113th game Saturday.
He is one of the best leaders of men in the country, but won’t ever rewarded, unfortunately, with one of those $100 million coaching contracts. Troy got his coaching start at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 1989.
Dorrell is in his third year as the Buffs coach. It’s been suggested in many quarters, and after many quarters already, that this should be his last year.
But who would be his replacement really? He deserves four more years, no matter what some think. Blame Mel Tucker.
Karl didn’t appear to be totally devastated Saturday evening. He’s aware. The Buffs “are discouraged right now. I just had a great talk with them, though; they want to fight to get better.
“We need to coach better; we need to play better. There’s no easy way to say it other than we need to work harder to get better.’’
Saturday afternoon was dark and stormy for the Buffs, but bright and sunny for the Falcons.