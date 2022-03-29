It’s been nearly 26 months since Karl Dorrell was hired and yet, he’s just about to embark on his first “normal” spring practice.
His first spring session was wiped out entirely due to COVID-19 and last year’s was limited due to pandemic restrictions. But Wednesday will be a sign of normalcy for Dorrell and the Buffs as the 2022 spring football season begins.
CU has 15 practices spread out from Wednesday through the spring game at Folsom Field on April 23. It’s been a long offseason of personnel change, both from a player and coaches perspective. But Dorrell is feeling good about the work his young group has put in over the winter moving into this very important set of practices.
Here are three things to watch for as the Buffs take the field tomorrow:
QB J.T. Shrout ‘ahead of schedule’
CU fans were denied the opportunity for a genuine quarterback competition in preseason camp last season as Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout injured his knee early on, handing the starting job to freshman Brendon Lewis for the 2021 season.
Now Shrout is nearly back to full health and with a new offensive coordinator and new offensive system being put in place, it’s likely that Shrout and Lewis will compete again this summer to see who will be the Week 1 starter come September.
But don’t expect that competition to start this spring. Shrout will definitely be out getting plenty of work in, but Dorrell said Tuesday that Shrout won’t be cleared for any full contact work over the next few weeks.
“JT is ahead of schedule,” Dorrell said. “We definitely feel he’s ahead of the curve right now, but we want to be cautious in terms of how much work we give him this spring. We want to make sure he comes out of spring feeling like he’s made some great progress, not only from an offensive standpoint, but physically that he feels like he’s on the right track. He won’t be cleared for live scrimmage work, but he will do a lot of drill sessions within the practices, the individual [work] with skill [players], the 7-on-7s, things like that. We feel he’s going to be able to do a lot of it, but probably not the full contact stuff.”
Shrout made an appearance at CU’s pro day earlier this month, serving as the quarterback throwing during drills and he certainly looked like a player who was close to being ready to go and his big arm will give new OC Mike Sanford a lot to work with as the Buffs try to build an entirely new offense heading into the 2022 season.
“We have a little bit of an idea of where we want to take this thing [offensively], but I think what’s really going to create the foundation is going to depend on these 15 practices with where we think our strengths are, our weaknesses are,” Dorrell said. “I know offensively we have some good veteran pieces coming back, but we still have to mend ourselves as an offense to do things in a productive manner consistently, which has been our biggest challenge.”
Renewed sense of energy
It’s pretty clear that a large portion of the Buffs program has a chip on its shoulder.
With the amount of talented players that left the team this offseason either as a transfer or in the draft, the team is filled with plenty of players that got a small taste of playing time last season that will now be counted on to fill major holes on the depth chart, whether that’s at running back, wide receiver, cornerback, etc.
But Dorrell has liked everything he’s seen from the team over the course of the offseason, both in workouts and in meetings.
“We’ve had a very competitive offseason,” Dorrell said. “There’s a number of players that came away from last season that felt like they could be much better. There are some motivational factors that I think each player has, depending on their situation.”
There is still a long way to go for this team, however.
The Buffs are still coming off a 4-8 season and much of the roster is unproven in terms of contributing to winning football.
“There’s a lot of motivation within this team,” Dorrell said. “We’ve got a lot to prove. Obviously we have a bad taste in our mouths from last season. It wasn’t the type of season we were expective. We definitely have some work to do and they understand that.”
Trying to replace Nate Landman
It’s no secret that there probably won’t be another Nate Landman that comes through Boulder for a while.
The All-American linebacker was a special player and leader in the locker room, but he now awaits his fate at the next level and the Buffs have several candidates in line that will try and help continue the high level of play at linebacker.
Senior Quinny Perry filled in while Landman was injured in the second half of the 2021 season and he should be in line to start. But players like Marvin Ham and Robert Barnes will also be counted on for a good amount of snaps as former Notre Dame transfer Jack Lamb medically retired this offseason.
Both Ham and Barnes, a former Oklahoma transfer, will both likely see an increase in snaps this season and they’ll be two players to watch this spring.