The worst-case scenario has arrived for Karl Dorrell and Colorado.
In the span of 8 days, the Buffaloes have had both their top defensive player — cornerback Christian Gonzalez — and now their top offensive player — budding star wide receiver Brenden Rice both announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal.
“Since I committed, Buff nation has shown me nothing but love and support and for that I am forever grateful,” Rice wrote on Twitter.
Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, is coming off a solid 2021 season that saw him turn into one of the most promising young players in the Pac-12 as he racked up just under 300 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.
The stats might not jump off the page for Rice, but he was a part of one of the least prolific offenses in the entire nation last season. However, he was a threat to score every time he touched the ball and his connection with quarterback Brendon Lewis continued to grow throughout the season and the duo looked primed to lead the CU offense for the next few years.
Rice’s best game came against one of the nation’s top teams — Oregon — in late October. The freshman had his second career 100-yard receiving game, racking up 102 yards on five catches, including a touchdown.
He is also now the fourth CU wide receiver to enter the transfer portal since Nov. 21, joining La’Vontae Shenault, Keith Miller and Chris Carpenter.
The wide receiver still remains one of the most talented groups on the roster, even despite the four transfers. CU still has Dimitri Stanley, Daniel Arias, Montana Lemonious-Craig, Chase Penry and Ty Robinson as players who will return in 2022 after seeing a good amount of snaps in 2021.
The Buffs also have several incoming freshmen wide receivers that could contribute right away, including Boulder native Grant Page, who flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Colorado during the early signing period in December.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only