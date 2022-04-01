After he went down with a knee injury in the preseason last year, quarterback J.T. Shrout became an unofficial member of the coaching staff as he spent his first season with Colorado rehabbing.
Shrout’s rehab has gone as planned so far and now as the Buffaloes took the field for the first spring practice earlier this week, the former Tennessee transfer was able to get back on the field for the first time since last August. He’s not 100% healthy and won’t be cleared for full contact at any point over the next few weeks, but he’s doing all of the position drills and taking part in some 7-on-7 team drills.
“It was really fun to get back out there with the guys,” Shrout said earlier this week. “It was tough watching last year every day, not having a chance to do anything.”
Shrout will likely get a ton of attention this spring after serving as the quarterback for CU’s pro day in March. There’s plenty of interest in what Shrout can bring to this new offense after the Buffs had one of the lowest rated offenses in college football last season.
He played in eight games at Tennessee before transferring to CU following the 2020 season and he and Brendon Lewis were battling for the starting job before his injury. He had to watch from the sidelines as Lewis played behind a struggling offensive line. Now that the quarterback battle may resurface this summer, especially given the change to Mike Sanford at offensive coordinator.
“I’m loving it so far,” Shrout said of Sanford’s offense. “It’s very quarterback-centered. There’s a lot of control and a lot of elements that we have to take ownership for and understand for us to function and execute on the field.”
Head coach Karl Dorrell said the team had an encouraging first day of practice on Wednesday.
“For the first day, offensively, I thought there was some rhythm with what we were doing,” Dorrell said. “The operation looked good. It wasn’t perfect, but for the first time doing it and playing against our defense, it was really, really positive.”
Dorrell enters his third season as head coach. He decided to keep Darrin Chiaverini in charge of the offense when he arrived in February 2020, but now Dorrell has made plenty of changes and has a staff almost entirely made up of coaches brought in by him. Specifically on offense, only running backs coach Darian Hagan returned from last season’s offensive staff.
“I feel like they’ve got a really good comfort level with their position units,” Dorrell said of his new assistants. “There’s a lot of energy, that’s the one thing I do like. The practice to me just flew by. We went through all the different segments with time to spare at the end of the period. The efficiency of the practice is the best that it’s been since I’ve been here and a lot of it is because of the coaching style.”
Dorrell couldn’t have been more pleased with how his first real set of spring practices got underway on Wednesday. Colorado has a young group of players, just like last season, because there was a lot of change in the offseason. Dorrell has confidence in the group of players that are still in the building.
“They came together as a team, given the transition that happened in the offseason prior to them coming back in January," he said. "I felt that this team really decided to dig in and invest in each other. They’re having fun. You don’t see frustration. I just see a team that’s a little more cohesive.
“If we can continue to stack up these practices with progress in the things that need to be addressed and keep digesting new information, there’s a chance for us to be a pretty good football team by the time fall rolls around.”