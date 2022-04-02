After starting all 12 games as a freshman last season, it would be natural for all eyes to be on quarterback Brendon Lewis as he’s in the midst of his first real offseason as a college football player.
But the player getting the most attention and media coverage is the quarterback who missed all last season with a knee injury — J.T. Shrout.
Last fall was a season-long struggle for Lewis and the offense. The Buffaloes ranked No. 129 out of 130 Division I teams in yards per game in 2021 and Colorado fans grew restless, desperate for a change by the end of the season.
They got that in the form of new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, but some want to see what Shrout, a former Tennessee transfer, can do as well. That won’t be handed to him as Lewis hasn’t gone anywhere and if the early returns from spring practice suggest anything, the Texas native has already taken a giant step forward in his development since the season finale at Utah in late November.
“From what it looked like today, he’s not anything like what you saw in 2021,” head coach Karl Dorrell said. “I saw a completely different player. He doesn’t look like a rookie anymore. He looks like a veteran and he’s starting to perform like a veteran is supposed to.”
Dorrell said he made a point to talk with Lewis after that first practice ended to give his young quarterback that same message.
It would’ve been easy for Lewis to transfer out of the program after his freshman season and try to find another program that wouldn’t have him running for his life just about every time the ball is snapped to him. But Lewis is still in Boulder and he has no plans of simply leaving last season in the past.
“I still watch those games to this day just to look at what I did wrong and look at what I can do better,” Lewis said. “I wouldn’t totally move past it because I like to look at it and get better for myself. It was a hard season. But I just use it as a learning experience for me to go out and perform.”
Lewis knew there was a lot to learn from watching last season’s film and he got to work quickly in the offseason, picking out little things to work on with his friends as he awaited the start of spring practice.
Despite the struggles, Lewis still showed plenty of flashes last season, throwing the ball down the field, while also showcasing his speed and ability to escape the pocket when pressured. But he knows he’s got to be able to take more chances if he wants to keep his starting job come September.
“I don’t like to force balls downfield or into tough coverages, but I feel like I do need to take more chances,” Lewis said. “I don’t want to be sitting back there patting the ball and taking off early. I feel like the coaching staff has done an amazing job telling me where to go with the ball based off certain coverages.”
An important aspect of the offseason for Lewis was the time he spent learning the new offense Sanford is implementing and so far, Lewis is excited about the potential.
“There’s more emphasis on the quarterback, being able to check plays off certain looks and stuff like that,” Lewis said. “It’s been really fun.”