Fair or not, all eyes are going to be on offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and his new-look offense when the 2022 season begins for Colorado.
After a 4-8 season that featured a CU offense that was never really able to get going all season long, many changes were made on the offensive coaching staff. The lone offensive assistant returning in 2022 is running backs coach Darian Hagan.
It all starts with Sanford, though, who comes to Boulder after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota. And while Buffs fans will be happy to hear that he spent a few hours soaking up the atmosphere at Folsom Field when he and the Golden Gophers played CU last fall, the biggest question on everyone’s minds is what will the offense look like.
Those who were worried the run-heavy offense would make its way from Minneapolis to Boulder need not be concerned.
“We want to be very balanced,” Sanford said while meeting with the media on Wednesday for the first time since being hired. “I think the perfect example of offensive identity that I believe in is (during) my first time as a coordinator at Boise State in 2014. That’s a place that formed who I was offensively.”
If Sanford’s first season with the Buffs looks anything like that 2014 season at Boise State that he mentioned, Colorado fans are in for a treat.
Boise State went 12-2, including a Mountain West conference championship and a win over Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl, and featured an offense that had a quarterback in Grant Hendrick that threw for nearly 3,700 yards and a dual-threat running back in Jay Ajayi that totaled over 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 32 total touchdowns.
The best way to describe the identity of that offense in Boise is the same way to describe the offense Sanford wants to implement in Boulder.
“There is going to be an identity of physicality and that doesn’t mean we’re going to only run the football,” Sanford said. “Physicality exists in the throwing game as well. We’re going to make sure that we have an identity as a program that we want to build a bully here.”
Right now, that process is in its early stages and it’s starting with the development of the position that Sanford will ultimately be judged on — the quarterback.
“We’re throwing a lot at the wall as an offensive unit in terms of what we want to be able to run and then it will all be tailored down relative to who our quarterback is and who our personnel ends up being as we get to know it better and better,” Sanford said. “Right now, we’re putting a system in place that could embody the skill sets of someone who can run tremendously at quarterback or someone that can be a surgeon at the line of scrimmage and get us to the right plays.”
Sanford didn’t just mention those two specific play styles by accident. It’s not hard to read between the lines and see he’s talking about both Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout, who were set to battle for the starting spot throughout preseason camp last year before Shrout went down with a season-ending knee injury.
But just because Lewis was the starting quarterback for all 12 games last season doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to be the guy in the season opener come September.
“That position is always open for competition,” Sanford said. “You’re only as good as your last practice, you’re only as good as your last game, so we’re always going to compete. [But] we’re going to compete with each other, not against each other. There’s not going to be a Team J.T. and a Team Brendon. This is going to be our offense and we’re going to work together. We’re going to build a tight-knit quarterback room that’s going to compete with each other and based on what I heard a year ago when both J.T. and Brendon were healthy, they were seeing the best out of each other.”
Spring practice is still a few weeks away. That will be the time when Sanford will really learn what he’s got with all the quarterbacks on the roster. In the meantime, he’s been watching plenty of tape to get an early idea of the type of skill sets that exist with the QBs.
“The more and more I watched high school tape, college tape of what we have in the room, we have everything we need to go function at a high level,” Sanford said. “Now it’s my job to go train those quarterbacks to develop their skill sets, but I know they’re eager and hungry to become better players. I think I saw enough on tape with what Brendon was able to do last year and what J.T. is capable of doing in everything that I’ve heard about him, we can develop a championship quarterback in that room, if not multiple quarterbacks, and we’re going to have to use potentially more than one quarterback to go win a championship.”
That word ‘championship’ may seem foreign coming off a 4-8 season, but it’s the standard Sanford wants to set for his offense. And it’s a big reason he wanted to come to CU and work under Karl Dorrell.
“A lot of times (coaches) just want jobs and to go to (certain) places, but I wanted to go work for a head coach that saw a philosophy offensively that I shared and that’s exactly what we have,” Sanford said. “If we’re all moving in the right direction together, the players are going to feel that and if they sense that energy, then we’re going to take off and do what I know we’re capable of doing in this program and that’s winning a Pac-12 Championship.”