BOULDER – Erik Olsen will be the first to admit his first year with the Colorado Buffaloes didn’t go the way he had hoped.

The Littleton native and Heritage High School graduate came in expecting to play as a true freshman. But he ended up taking a redshirt season with veterans Brady Russell and Matt Lynch ahead of him on the depth chart at tight end.

Russell is still in Boulder and preparing for one final season and if he’s healthy, he’ll likely be the starter. But Lynch has graduated and moved on, elevating Olsen up the depth chart this spring as he prepares to finally get on the field this fall.

“Last year was definitely a big learning experience,” Olsen said. “It was very humbling. I came in here expecting a lot more from myself and I just didn’t really live up to expectations my first year. Looking back on it, that’s not a bad thing because I got an extra year of development and I feel so much more prepared for a [Division I] stage.”

The Buffs have been learning an entirely new offense this spring as offensive coordinator Mike Sanford now has the reins and he brought new tight ends coach Clay Patterson with him to CU. The two spent the last two seasons together at Minnesota.

That addition of Sanford and Patterson has been exciting for Olsen. Tight end figures to be a bigger part of a more spread-out offense.

“Those guys are excited because they’re part of the progression,” Sanford said of the tight ends. “We’re never going to say, ‘Hey we’re going to get the ball to the tight end here or hey, we’re going to get the ball to the receiver here.’ All five eligible [receivers] in any one of our concepts can get the football. Those guys saw it on day one. Through the first three practices, the wide receivers caught 29 balls, the tight ends caught 25 balls, the running backs caught 20 balls. We’re built to spread the football around.”

With Russell a little banged up this spring, Olsen has gotten more work with the first team and he’s learning every step of the way.

“With Brady out right now, he’s definitely helping us out,” Olsen said. “If we mess up on the field, he’ll guide us off and help us like a coach would, almost. I’m looking at this spring right now as just a time to get this stuff down, really focusing on what you need to get better and learning this offense, but really just developing as a football player.”

Olsen made a few catches in the team’s first public scrimmage a few weeks ago and he should be a player to watch during CU’s spring showcase on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.

Head coach Karl Dorrell would like to elevate the second team on both sides of the ball so that injuries don’t hurt the Buffs like they did last fall. Players like Olsen becoming starting caliber will help achieve that goal.

“We’re looking for some of these guys that are not necessarily starters ... to try and see if we can close the gap between what the first group looks like and what the second group looks like,” Dorrell said. “If we can make it where it’s not much of a drop-off, that’s kinda the goal.”