In the fall of 2016, Davion Taylor took his one and half games of high school football experience and earned one of the final spots on a junior college team located over 200 miles north of his hometown of Magnolia, Mississippi.
Just two years later, Taylor walked into Empower High Field at Mile High as a member of the Colorado football team, taking on Colorado State in the season opener. He would play in the home of the Broncos one more time in 2019 as the Buffs and Rams squared off to open the season once again.
On Sunday, Taylor will return as a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, culminating a rapid, five-year journey from small town kid with basically no playing experience to a starter in just his second NFL season.
None of it would have been possible without his two years in Boulder.
In 2018 and 2019, Taylor got to experience a whole new world from the one he grew up in in southern Mississippi.
Colorado will always be a second home to Taylor and he’s been looking forward to the day when he could return since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2020.
“You could say I got that game circled on my calendar," Taylor told The Gazette. "I’m just ready to come back and I know a lot of people from Colorado — coaches, players and people in general who support me — are looking forward to that game and I am too. It will be great to be back in the state because it’s like a second home. I’m just ready to get back and show Colorado how good I’ve become.”
Taking a chance
In the spring of 2017, then-Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre sent one of his assistants, Ross Els, to Coahoma Community College and Els called MacIntyre to tell him about an interesting player he’d come across.
“Ross called me and said, ‘Hey Mike I found at guy at Coahoma named Davion Taylor, but he didn’t play high school football and he played special teams and different things last fall because he was still kind of learning it,’” MacIntyre told The Gazette. “So they sent me some track tape on him and we watched some Hudl tape from spring practice and then you get the one phone call you get in May with him. Just really loved the kid on the phone, loved his story so we just started recruiting him really hard.”
Taylor’s mother is a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church and observed the Sabbath from sundown on Friday to sunrise on Sunday, which prevented him from playing high school football, apart from a game and a half that kicked off prior to sundown that his mother agreed to let him play. Other than that, his athletics career was limited to basketball and track and field.
But Taylor loved football and had dreams of playing in the NFL and just needed one team to take a shot on him — and he found that at Coahoma, and then eventually CU.
“He wanted to see the country,” MacIntyre said of Taylor. “He loved the state of Mississippi but he kind of wanted to get out of there and see something different, so when he came to visit Colorado, he loved the area, loved the school.”
CU was the first Division I school to offer Taylor a scholarship and when he got the call from MacIntyre, he didn’t need to hear from any other school.
“In JUCO, I was only trying to work to get a D-I school,” Taylor said. “I did pick up some D2, D3 offers, but in my head I felt like I was good enough to go to a Power 5, so my whole two years I was there I was working, working, working and learning so much because I knew I didn’t have the history of playing high school football and I was still pretty knew to it. So, to be honest, I didn’t think I had a chance of going D1, but I wanted to prove myself wrong and when I did get that phone call from Colorado, I committed on the spot.”
Stepping out of his comfort zone
Taylor arrived in Boulder for the spring semester in 2018 and he may as well have stepped into a different universe.
Obvious scenery differences aside, the people and culture Taylor encountered when he became a CU student couldn’t have been more different that what he was used to growing up in his small Mississippi hometown.
“I remember my first week there, I was just walking around Boulder and speaking to everybody and everybody was looking at me sideways because I was just so used to that southern hospitality,” Taylor said. “Everything was a big change and I started getting homesick, but I started adapting to it more and more as the days went on and I started to fall in love with it. We don’t have mountains, we don’t have the great weather."
Taylor didn’t hesitate to immerse himself into the life of an athlete at CU.
While he was getting to live his dream as a Division I football player, partaking in spring practices and trying to learn how to play a new position for the second time in his young career — he had played safety growing up and while practicing in high school, but played inside linebacker in junior college before transitioning to a hybrid outside linebacker/safety role that CU called the “Buff backer” — Taylor also joined the track and field team as a sprinter.
CU sprinters coach Burke Bockman was floated the idea of having Taylor continue to run track at CU by MacIntyre as a way for him to feel less homesick.
“Mississippi is a long way from Boulder, Colorado, and I felt like he would make a lot of good friends quickly in football and in track to keep him motivated all the time, keep him focused and it sure enough did,” MacIntyre said. “He loved running track so I thought that would give him something he loves doing.”
Bockman quickly realized that they weren’t getting a football player that was just running track to get extra workouts for football in Taylor.
“When we started introducing the block work and coming out of the blocks for the start, he was really intense with that and he really wanted to get better,” Bockman told The Gazette. “He wasn’t just going to try and grind through and out-muscle people. He really was patient with it and wanted to learn a lot and get his angles right and get his block work right.”
“It was awesome,” Taylor said of his time with the tack team. “Being from Mississippi and not traveling at all when I was young, being at Colorado and playing two sports, I got to see so many different cities. It really was an eye-opening experience for me.”
And he wouldn’t have gotten to do as much sightseeing without his time on the track team. Traveling for football away games leaves very little downtime and it’s almost entirely spent in the team’s hotel. But Track meets last for several days and the athletes typically only have one or two events to compete in throughout the few days.
“We’re definitely more laid back, we’re not as regimented,” Bockman said. “We’re a big track and field team with 300-pound male throwers and 100-pound distance running females so we don’t tend to eat at the same restaurants, have the same schedules throughout the entire team so we hand them an envelope with a bunch of money and they have a little bit more freedom. [Taylor's] eyes were pretty big that first time and was like, ‘Oh wow.’”
Taylor finished sixth in the 100-meter dash at the Pac-12 Championships, earning All-Pac-12 honors and posting CU’s fastest time in the 100-meter in five years. That success has allowed for more football players to join the track team, including current CU players Dimitri Stanley and Mark Perry.
“Davion kind of paved the way for that,” Bockman said. “We don't want to waste anyone’s time. So if we do have a kid doing two sports, there has to be a reason for it. Davion knew what his goals were. He wanted to score, he wanted to help us.
"It’s tough for some people to love the sport of track and field. I think some people look at it as something kind of hard and can make them better for football of course, but there has to be some level of love there and [Taylor] had it.”
Just be Davion
On the football field, Taylor wasted no time making an impact at CU.
He registered his first tackle in his first game as a Buff against Colorado State.
“I still remember that game like it was yesterday,” Taylor said. “I remember walking onto that field and thinking one day I might just be in that stadium (as a pro), I might be playing here. For that game, I was just for one, happy to be a DI player and then when it started to fill up and seeing all the fans in there, to me it was like a dream come true.”
Taylor was constantly learning along the way. He would stay late after practice to meet with the defensive coaches and was trying to make sure he knew the playbook.
“You were kind of teaching him things for the first time and he absorbed it, he studied it," MacIntyre said. "His physicality in football makes a big difference. His ability to hit, his ability to run, track down the ball was an instinct you saw on special teams [in junior college], so you knew he had the physical ability to do it. His work ethic was second to none.”
Taylor played in all 12 games as a junior, including 10 starts. He had 12 tackles for a loss, with one sack, and was ready to prove himself in his senior season and make his case to NFL scouts.
But then Taylor had to adjust again.
Mel Tucker was hired from Georgia to replace MacIntyre and Taylor had to learn a new defensive scheme.
“I was just getting comfortable in the first system with coach MacIntrye and then when coach Tucker came in and changed up the whole system,” Taylor said. “I was nervous at first because I knew it was my senior year, I knew I wanted to go to the NFL and I knew I needed to perform that year. So my main thing was I was making sure I was learning the playbook during the offseason so I’m glad coach Tucker came in January because I was able to have that whole spring, meeting extra with the coaches, making sure I knew my playbook inside and out. After I started to really fit in (to the system), I saw myself getting better each game and really started to play fast.”
As a senior Taylor finished third on the team in tackles and getting eight more tackles for loss playing outside linebacker
As an NFL prospect leading up to the draft, he was hearing the same things from NFL teams that Power 5 schools were telling him as a junior college player –– that he had the ability to play in the NFL, but was raw and needed time to develop.
Taylor got one simple piece of advice that sticks with him.
“The main thing they were telling me was just to be me,” Taylor said. “The reason I say that is because I always attack everything. They knew I was still raw and they just told me to do the same thing I was doing in college when I got to the NFL level — meeting extra with coaches, making sure I’m spending extra time with my playbook and doing all the extra things I was doing in Colorado.”
On April 25, 2020, Taylor was selected by the Eagles in the third round as the 103rd player taken overall.
“The guy is one of the fastest, most explosive players in the draft,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said after the draft. “He’s got some raw to his game, which is why he was there in the third round. But he’s also got some rocket ship to him.”
Taylor played sparingly as a rookie and missed the preseason this year with a calf injury, but he’s healed and is in a starting role for Philadelphia, accumulating a career-high 8 tackles last week against the Chargers.
Although CU is on its third head coach in four years and there’s been plenty of changes on the coaching staff, there are still people within the program that will have their eyes on No. 52 in green this Sunday in Denver.
“I’m really proud of him because he’s continued to develop in the league,” CU outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, who came to Boulder in 2019, told The Gazette. “Sometimes as a coach, we share that we’re proud of a player and it sort of feeds back on us as a self-promoting pat on the back. But that’s not the case with Davion. He’s someone that’s worked his tail off everywhere he’s been. He’s earned everything that he’s gotten so far in his life."
All that work has led Taylor to from Boulder to the NFL.
“I really fell in love with Colorado the two years I was there and that’s why I call it my second home,” Taylor said. “Even in the offseason now, I still always want to go back and train because I fell in love with the state. Even now, I will always love it.”