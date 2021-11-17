Through three games, Colorado’s leading scorer likely wouldn’t have been anyone's first, or even second, guess before the season started.
It’s not preseason All-Pac-12 selection Evan Battey or breakout candidate Jabari Walker.
It’s the sophomore point guard who spent all last season playing behind one of the best players in CU history in McKinley Wright IV –– Keeshawn Barthelemy.
As the Buffs have gotten off to this 3-0 start with home wins over Montana State, New Mexico and Maine, Barthlemey’s numbers speak for themselves. The Canadian guard is averaging just over 20 points per game, including a career-high 22 points in the win over Maine, and is doing it in an incredibly efficient manner, shooting over 60% from the field and 70% from 3-point range.
But as a point guard, he’s quick to pass everything, including credit, off to his teammates.
“My teammates really trust me,” Barthelemy said after the win over Maine on Monday. “When I’ve got the hot hand, they trust me. It’s really [about] them. It’s not about me.”
Buffs coach Tad Boyle said before the season that Barthelemy had the toughest role on the team last year as Wright’s backup. There were some nights where he’d play just a few minutes to give Wright a quick break, but then there’d be times where he’d be thrust into a bigger role if Wright got injured or was in foul trouble.
This season, however, the minutes have been consistent, and he’s delivering in his new role as a starter.
“When (Keeshawn) has space and he's in the open floor, and our spacing is such a big part of our offense, he's really tough to guard in space,” Boyle said. “He's so fast and quick. He's got great elevation on his jump shot and it's really worked on his floater and pull up games. He's doing some nice things for us.”
But as Boyle also pointed out, things won’t be this easy for Barthelemy going forward as teams begin to try and game plan against him in an attempt to limit his impact as he quickly emerges as a dangerous player in the Pac-12.
“He's going to find out as we go deeper (into the season), teams will be scouting him,” Boyle said. “They're going to be helping on drives more. Maybe they're going to be double teaming on ball screens. He's going to have to learn how to become a distributor as defenses key in on him. That's the beauty of this team. We've got other guys that can step up and do that.”
Another sophomore guard that has been key in this 3-0 start for CU is Colorado Springs native and Vanguard School grad Nique Clifford.
Clifford has been the team’s sixth man to start the season, and although he’s not starting, he’s fourth on the team in minutes per game so far as he’s made it tough for Boyle to take him off the floor once he’s out there.
Boyle praised both Clifford and freshman K.J. Simpson for the spark they’ve provided off the bench in times when CU needed it in close games against Montana State and New Mexico.
“I think Nique and K.J., you can put both those guys in the same category,” Boyle said. “Both come in, both are perimeter players and both play with a lot of energy. Nique is rebounding the ball well and doing a lot of really good things for us. So I look at him as the sixth starter and K.J. has kind of embraced that role coming off the bench.”
Despite the 3-0 record, it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far for this young Buffs team.
This most recent win over Maine didn’t cause too much stress, but Battey got in foul trouble in the opener against Montana State and it took overtime for CU to come away with a win in that one. That was followed up by a good win over a talented New Mexico team led by coach Richard Pitino and two sons of former NBA stars, Jaelen House (son of Eddie House) and Jamal Mashburn Jr.
The Buffs now head to the Virgin Islands for a weekend tournament that will consist of three games, beginning with Southern Illinois on Friday, then a matchup with either Duquesne or Northeastern and then a final matchup against four possible opponents, one of which is in-state rival Colorado State.
“It starts with an intensity and just to take it possession by possession,” Barthelemy said. “When we don’t play at home sometimes we get rattled but if we increase our defensive intensity from the beginning it shouldn't be a problem. I'm going to focus on Southern Illinois on Friday. We'll take it from there.”