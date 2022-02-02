For better or worse, this offseason for Colorado will be defined by personnel turnover, both from a player and coaching perspective.
After a 4-8 season in Karl Dorrell’s second season, there are six new full-time assistants on staff and only 12 starters returning for next season.
Of the 10 starters that aren’t returning, six were players with eligibility left that decided to transfer elsewhere, including running back Jarek Broussard, budding star wide receiver Brenden Rice and three-fourths of the secondary.
But after bringing in a few more players during the second signing period on Wednesday, there will be a total of 30 new players in the program when the 2022 season starts to go along with the new assistant coaches. So far, it’s provided a much-needed breath of fresh air and a chance for a clean slate as preparation for the fall begins.
“We all needed it,” Dorell said of the breath of fresh air. “It wasn’t a great season last year, we all know that. Thank goodness 2022 is a new season, a new year, a new outlook, There’s new faces in the coaching staff and on the football team. The team that was here last year and that’s still here now, they have a renewed sense of energy about the additions that are coming on board. There is kind of a wiping of the slate, so to speak, and starting fresh.”
After signing 22 players during the December early signing period, Dorrell and his staff added three additional players on Wednesday to go along with the five transfers added from the portal during the offseason.
Two of three players signed on Wednesday are junior college products — offensive lineman Alex Harkey and safety Jeremy Mack — while the other is Van Wells, a high school offensive lineman from the Houston area.
But the biggest additions have been in the transfer portal.
After losing two starting wide receivers to the portal, the Buffs were able to add a multi-year starter from Baylor in RJ Sneed, who was an All-Big 12 second team player in 2020.
“We think he’s going to impact us,” Dorrell said. “He’s already here in training and acclimated (himself) really quickly to the team. He’s already well-liked and well-thought-of. He does provide a lot of experience for us as a guy that’s had some production (at Baylor). He’s excited about his new opportunity that he has here.”
Another addition CU is excited about is Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown, who can play both tackle and guard and will look to carve out a role in the spring and summer.
“We feel really strongly about the depth of our offensive line,” Dorrell said. “We needed some help there, we wanted some experience and we feel that Tommy is going to provide some quality depth for us and maybe even impact us as a starter. He’s a natural-born tackle, but played guard a lot for Alabama. We’re going to play him in both of those spots this spring and get him a role to play that will impact us in the fall. He’s ready to do some really, really good things for us.”
But while there is plenty of excitement about the players that have joined the program and those that chose to stay, there was still some assessments of the program as a whole that needed to be done by Dorrell.
Immediately following the season, Dorrell went out on the recruiting trail to meet with some players that had verbally committed to the program and were preparing to sign with the team in December. But in hindsight, he feels he should’ve made more time for the players already on his roster.
“I probably should’ve had some interviewing process right after the season just to check in with all of our players and get some discussions about how their experience has been, where they need to go from here, things of that nature,” Dorrell said. “We have to make sure we’re in lockstep with our current players even though we’re in a recruiting process for adding additional ones along the way. I think the communication piece needs to improve and we’ll continue to work on those things along the way.”
Time will tell if this offseason will have an impact on how a new approach to communicating with players will benefit Dorrell and the Buffs going forward, but for now his sole focus is on building momentum heading into what will certainly be an important 2022 season.
“Anytime you lose players that leave your program, you’re not excited about why those decisions were made. But that’s part of the world we live in,” Dorrell said. “There’s always an initial shock and disappointment, but I do feel like it gave us a chance to regroup and decide on who’s really excited about being here and believe in the process. I do wish all of those players well and hope they got what they were looking for to help them in their careers, but right now we’re moving forward with what’s in our building and what’s coming in the summer. There’s a really good feeling that’s within this team that I haven’t felt in my two years prior.”