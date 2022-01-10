Athletic Director Rick George laid out the expectation for the Colorado football program as clear as possible — make a bowl game every year.
In 2021, that obviously didn’t happen as the Buffs went 4-8 with one of those wins coming against an FCS opponent.
“It was a frustrating year,” coach Karl Dorrell said last week as he and George met with the media to recap the season. “It’s my first season not going to a bowl, so that was something that’s unfamiliar as a head coach. Right, wrong or indifferent, we didn’t perform at a level that we all expected to have this program be at.”
There was plenty of optimism going into the 2021 season after CU went 4-2 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, including a trip to the Alamo Bowl. And even after a loss to Texas A&M in Week 2, that optimism was still there.
“We played a really good Texas A&M team to a draw and had an opportunity to beat them,” George said. “So I think that raised expectations even more.”
But the Buffs lost four straight games after the season-opening win over Northern Colorado and things quickly got away from Dorrell and company.
Injuries and struggles on the offensive line created a stagnant offense that ranked near the bottom of the country in points and yards per game.
“If we were a completely healthy team all season long, I believe our first groupings on both sides of the ball were pretty good to compete,” Dorrell said. “As soon as injuries start to occur, there’s a drop-off in the second level and that was evident (last season). That’s the nature of the game, though. You have to build your roster so that you have great balance, great depth.”
CU rebounded to go 2-2 in November, but that still wasn’t enough to prevent Dorrell from making changes.
Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini was quickly let go following another loss to Utah to close the season, but that was just the start of the changes on the coaching staff. Including a midseason firing on the offensive line, there will be a new coach leading the quarterbacks, defensive line, cornerbacks, tight ends and wide receivers when the 2022 season rolls around.
“When you come off of a disappointing year, I don’t believe in just being status quo going into the next season,” Dorrell said. “I think that sends the wrong message about the expectations that we all have. I wanted to make the necessary changes for us to be better as a staff in coaching our players so that we can get a better product on the field.”
The biggest hiring is obviously Mike Sanford, who will take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Sanford comes to Boulder after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota. He had previously been the head coach at Western Kentucky and has also been a coordinator at Notre Dame, Utah State and Boise State.
But don’t expect to see the type of run-heavy offense that dominated CU back in September.
“A lot of those things are more in the directive of the style and philosophy of the head coach in terms of what it looks like on the field,” Dorrell said. “What I felt like more importantly than anything is that he’s had a pretty good track record of developing quarterbacks. Every place he’s been, he’s had a quarterback or two that have had opportunities to play in the NFL. What I was looking for was a developer.”
That should be exactly what Buffs fans want to hear after watching Brendon Lewis be thrown into the fire as a freshman last season. Lewis showed signs of progress as the season went on, but there is still plenty of room for him to grow as CU looks to rebound offensively in 2022.
“I’m a former receiver, he’s a former quarterback — we want to throw the football,” Dorrell said. “I feel like with his experience in other players, plus how we’ve built ourselves as a staff, it’s going to have some really good influence in the passing game. I believe he’s a really tremendous coach for as young as he is. For his resume to be what it is and he’s not even 40 years old yet, that tells you that he’s made some really good progress throughout his career and he’s going to do the same things here.”
By all indications, you can expect the Buffs to look a lot different next season.
Dorrell and Sanford are almost done revamping the offensive staff, bringing in Kyle DeVan from Michigan to coach the o-line and Clay Patterson, who worked with Sanford at Minnesota, to coach the tight ends, as well as the yet-to-be-named wide receiver coach.
“I want every one of our coaches to coach in a way that they’re trying to get that position to be the best position on the football team,” Dorrell said. “If we have that mindset throughout our coaching staff, that elevates everything.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only