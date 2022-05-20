A big addition at running back for the Colorado Buffaloes won't be making his way to Boulder after all.
Grad transfer Ramon Jefferson, who spent the last two seasons at Sam Houston State, announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Buffs and reopening his recruitment as the FCS standout has one year of eligibility remaining.
Jefferson, who has also spent time at Maine and Garden City Community College during his career, helped Sam Houston State to a 21-1 record during his two seasons in Hunstville, Texas. He was a consensus second-team All-American in the FCS in 2021, rushing for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, he and the Bearkats went 10-0, winning the FCS National Championship.
Jefferson was expected to play a big role in the Buffs backfield in the fall as Jarek Broussard, who was the starter for the last two seasons and a former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, left to join former CU coach Mel Tucker at Michigan State.
Alex Fontentot and Deion Smith are now in line to split the majority of time in the backfield in 2022. Fontenot has plenty of experience and was the starter in 2019, while Smith showed flashes in limited snaps last season. Smith and Jayle Stacks received the majority of the reps with the first team offense this spring while Fontenot was banged up.
There is one more scholarship running back joining the team this summer in freshman Victor Venn, who is a three-star prospect out of Georgia.