Amid all of the commotion of the last two weeks — winning the AFC Championship game, preparing for the Super Bowl, heading to Los Angeles — Chidobe Awuzie had the chance to go back and watch the video of when he committed to play at Colorado. That’s when the weight of this moment hit him.
‘Wow, (Chidobe) look how far you took it,” Awuzie recalled thinking to himself while speaking with the media this week. “‘You’re playing in the Super Bowl.’”
It’s been a long road for Awuzie, who was a standout for four seasons in Boulder before being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2017.
As a Buffalo he helped lead CU to the Pac-12 Championship Game during his senior year in 2016 and left as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss and sacks among defensive backs. But injuries during his four seasons in Dallas caused him to miss games in all but one season.
His performance wasn’t enough to get an extension from the Cowboys and that led him to free agency where he signed a three-year contract with the Bengals, despite having other offers on the table, including one for more money.
“Cincinnati was one of the first teams that believed in me and wanted me when free agency started, and that was very important to me,” Awuzie said. “To be honest, I didn’t know too much at that time about the Bengals, but after doing a little bit of research and listening to coach (Zac Taylor), I felt an attachment to this place and an opportunity to do something special.”
The word ‘special’ is almost the perfect way to describe the way this season has played out for Awuzie and the Bengals. Not only has Cincinnati snapped the NFL’s longest playoff win drought, but now they’re back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
Of course, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’marr Chase get most of the attention. They are the stars in Cincinnati after winning a National Championship together at LSU. But the Bengals helped rebuild their defense with a few key free agent signings, led by Awuzie.
“Our scouting department is one of the smallest in the NFL, but they’re by far the most hardworking,” Awuzie said. “Them being able to get all the guys that they’ve got in free agency, draft the guys they’ve gotten, hit on everybody pretty much. More than that, it’s the right culture guys. The culture in the locker room is crazy. I’ve never been on a team like this in the NFL where it feels like college. It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of.”
It’s a tight-knit group that checks their egos at the door in the Bengals secondary and Awuzie believes that’s a big reason why the team has come this close to winning a title.
“Of course, you want to prove yourself and play your best football, but one of our veteran leaders, Ricardo Allen, said one time that in the playoffs you just have to be good enough,” Awuzie said. “No one cares how you win that game, you just have to win it. That’s something we’ve just kinda stuck to. You see the situations we got to against Tennessee, against Kansas City. This Super Bowl is going to be no different. There’s no ego, there’s no pride. It’s all [about] just winning the game.”
Even though they had to go through the vaunted Chiefs offense to get to this point, Sunday’s game may be the biggest challenge yet for Awuzie and the Cincinnati secondary as the Rams offense revolves around its talented wide receivers, including the top wideout in the league this season, Cooper Kupp. Awuzie has plenty of familiarity with Kupp after facing him a few times as a member of the Cowboys, but also because the two share the same agent and have worked out together in the offseason.
“He has the utmost respect from me,” Awuzie said. “We had the chance to train together before the draft in 2017 and I got a chance to know his nature. It’s just crazy how things come full circle. It’s a great opportunity to go against that guy. Every time we’re back in California and we’re at the agency, it’s like nothing changed.”