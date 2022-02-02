Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sent a shockwave through the NFL on Tuesday when he announced a lawsuit against the NFL and several teams, including the Broncos, alleging racist hiring practices among other questionable actions.

In the lawsuit, Flores, who was fired by Miami after this past season, alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told Flores that he would pay him $100,000 for each loss the team suffered during the 2019 season as Ross wanted the team to intentionally lose in order to get the top pick in the draft.

One member of Flores’ staff that year was current Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, who was the team’s wide receivers coach, and he said that if those conversations between Ross and Flores did take place, it wasn’t conveyed to the rest of the staff.

“In that ‘19 season, when I was with Coach Flores in Miami, there was no discussion about tanking games or at least he wasn’t expressing those things with the staff,” Dorrell said Wednesday. “We were working our tails off to try and find wins and we knew that the roster changed and we were up against it, but with the competitive nature of the game, as players and coaches, we’re going to fight and try and find ways to win. That’s how Brian was built, too.”

That season was the first of three for Flores in Miami and the Dolphins. There was speculation in the media that the team had its eye on the 2020 NFL Draft and most notably, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who ended up being selected by Miami with the No. 5 overall pick.

But despite many around the league wondering if the team may go winless, Flores led the Dolphins to a 5-11 record, including wins in the final two weeks of the season over the Bengals and on the road against the Patriots.

“I remember we felt like we finished the season playing strongly that year, we beat New England the last game of the year up there at their place,” Dorrell said, recalling the end of what would be his final season in the NFL before coming to CU. “There was some satisfaction on our side of developing those young players and competing and winning so you can finish the season on a positive note.”

That anecdote about tanking games was just one small piece of Flores’ lawsuit that focuses mainly on the racism that remains across the league and Dorrell was quick to support his former colleague.

“All the other dynamics that he’s expressed that are there, I’m sure that it’s true,” Dorrell said. “I felt those things even from time to time even as an assistant at other places in the NFL. It’s one of things that needs to be addressed and needs to have a viable solution to create a level of balance for those opportunities, whether to be a head coach or coordinator.”