Losing Brenden Rice was always going to be a tough blow for Colorado.

But now they'll also have to face him once a season after the budding star wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to USC on Tuesday.

The son of the legendary Jerry Rice isn't the first high-profile member of the Buffs to leave Boulder for another Pac-12 destination as cornerback Christian Gonzalez announced his commitment to Oregon earlier this month, following CU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin to Eugene.

Rice finished last season with 299 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with the bulk of his yards coming in his two, 100-receiving yard games against Arizona and Oregon.

CU and USC will meet on Friday, Nov. 11 in Los Angeles.

This offseason for CU has been defined by coaching staff turnover and players entering the transfer portal.

The Buffs have had their starting running back, a starting wide receiver, both starting cornerbacks, one starting safety and several other reserves enter the portal, with several already announcing where they're headed next.

That list grew on Tuesday as punter Josh Watts and defensive back Chris Miller also entered the portal. CU has an incoming freshman punter in Ashton Logan that will now likely be the starter next season, but the loss of Miller further depletes the defensive back room and leads CU with some work of their own to do in the portal as they'll likely be looking to add one or two players before the summer.