BOULDER — Jarek Broussard sent a shockwave through the Colorado football program when the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year announced he was transferring, ultimately winding up back with former coach Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

Broussard racked up over 1,400 rushing yards in 16 games over the past two seasons and even with a bit of a down year in 2021, he was still regarded as one of the top running backs in the Pac-12 and one the biggest offensive weapons CU had.

Now, many outside the program have already written off the running back spot heading into 2022. But that hasn’t fazed those still on the roster.

Alex Fontenot and his nearly 1,000 career rushing yards are back for one final season and while he’s been in and out of practice with an injury this spring, a pair of running backs with only a little bit of game experience — Deion Smith and Jayle Stacks — have shown potential to be No. 1 backs going forward.

“That’s always been the goal,” Smith said. “On the outside looking in, a lot of people are like, ‘What running backs do we have?’ For me, I feel like it’s a big motivator because I’ve yet to really prove myself and nobody has yet to see my true talents. You’ve seen glimpses, but I’ve yet to show the outside world. I feel like this is really my chance.”

Smith had a career high 53 carries last season, racking up 192 yards and two touchdowns as the third string back behind Broussard and Fontenot. He saw his first game action since 2019 when an injury caused him to miss all of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Now this spring he’s gotten the majority of reps with the first team as all the backs are out to prove themselves to new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford.

“If it’s the reps with the ones or the reps with the twos, it all feels the same to me because I’m just trying to execute my job,” Smith said. “Yes, it feels like I’m getting a lot more reps now, so I have to take care of my body a lot more than I did before.” The biggest thing for me is showing coach Sanford that regardless of where he puts us [as running backs], if it’s in the backfield, in empty, at receiver, at fullback, I just want him to see that I’m versatile and anything he asks me to do, I can do it.”

The addition of Sanford was just one of many changes on offense. There’s a new wide receivers coach, a new tight end coach and a new offensive line coach. But Smith’s position coach — CU legend Darian Hagan — has been the same since he got on campus.

“I’ve been here since 2018 and I’ve seen coach [Mike] MacIntyre, coach [Tucker], coach Dorrell and I've had the same position coach the entire time,” Smith said. “There might be some stuff that we learn that’s similar to an old offense, but we know those older terminologies and we can refer back to those terminologies because we’ve had the same coach. Him being a consistent role in the room has played a big part in us understanding the offense as a whole.”

Dorrell and Sanford want the Buffs to have a pass-heavy offense to move the ball downfield consistently. But that doesn’t mean the running backs won't be involved.

Broussard is gone and that’s certainly had an impact. Smith believes the running game can be impactful in 2022.

“I feel like we have everything to our advantage right now because nobody’s expecting it,” Smith said. “It’s a big motivator and it feels like we have a lot to show. It almost feels like a secret in a way because they don’t know what we do on a day-to-day basis and how well we run the ball in practice. Nobody knowing is the biggest advantage we could have.”