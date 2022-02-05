Given the circumstances, Chris Wilson has to be happy with the way his first season as the defensive coordinator at Colorado went.
But while that unit was easily the most reliable on the team in 2021, there has quietly been a slight reshaping of the defensive coaching staff during an offseason that has been full of personnel turnover.
CU and Oregon essentially swapped cornerbacks coaches, but the biggest change is for Wilson, who has transitioned from also working with the defensive line to now working with the outside linebackers. In that process, the Buffaloes brought in NFL veteran Vic So’oto to take over the defensive line group after he spent the last two seasons coaching the same position group at USC.
“We got better,” Wilson said of the changes on the defensive coaching staff. “Not taking anything away from our previous staff because they did a wonderful job, but we had a chance to get some guys that added talent.”
There has been plenty of excitement around the hiring of the 34-year-old So’oto, who Wilson described as a rising star in the coaching world. And the two have already gotten to work preparing for the 2022 season.
“What we’ve been doing the last few days is sharing ideas, but we’re going to, Vic and I, work closely together and that was really important for me,” Wilson said. “I really believe that your fronts are key on both sides of the ball. I couldn’t have hired a better guy and I’m excited for what he brings to the table.”
The key for all of the hirings that have been made this offseason has been an alignment of philosophies and that’s no different for the early relationship with Wilson and So’oto. That sharing of ideas is also something that’s nothing new for So’oto, who spoke highly of the partnership he had with C.J. Ah You, who is now the d-line coach at Nevada after serving as a defensive analyst for So’oto at USC last season.
“I had something similar last year with (Ah You) where we could bounce ideas off each other and I thought it was the best ever,” So’oto said. “Now to come here with someone with even more experience and is actually calling the plays, it’s invaluable. It’s something that I really look forward to making this place the best it can be.”
So’oto plans on doing that with a very simple philosophy.
“You need a defensive line that’s violent and physical and if you have a physical, violent defensive line, then everything else can kind of take care of itself,” So’oto said. “You look at the NFL right now and the guys that are playing in the Super Bowl and what their fronts can do, it’s pretty simple. We’re going to be built on a violent, physical nature. From there, it gets really simple when you start knocking the guy back that’s in front of you.”
So’oto has plenty of talent to work with that’s returning from last season as well.
There are three players who started at least six games last season — Terrance Lange, Jalen Sami and Na’im Rodman — to go along with Incarnate Wood transfer Chance Main and players like Joshka Gustav and Devin Grant who showed promise in their limited action.
“We have some really good players here that can achieve whatever they want to achieve (in the Pac-12),” So’oto said. “What I’ve seen these past two years in this league is that if you control the front, you have a great shot of winning.”
Aside from just his abilities coaching the d-line group, another big reason that excitement exists around So’oto’s hiring is his abilities as a recruiter and the philosophies and tactics he used as a recruiter at USC are the same ones he plans on using to get talented players to make their way to Boulder.
“For me, recruiting is always going to be the same, regardless of where I’m at,” So’oto said. “It’s building great relationships and letting them know they have a great opportunity. I don’t care if there’s a walk-on that comes in and is better than the guys in the room that we have, they’re gonna play. That’s my promise and my gift to them is a real opportunity to come in and play.”