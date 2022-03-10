LAS VEGAS • Colorado’s late-season surge has continued in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Buffaloes handled 5-seed Oregon 80-69 on Thursday in the quarterfinals, earning their eighth win in nine games and adding a little flicker to their dim NCAA Tournament hopes — particularly with the opportunity that now presents itself with the next opponent.
“We found a way to break it open and beat a good team,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “And now we live to see another day.”
Evan Battey scored 19 points, Jabari Walker added 16, K.J. Simpson had 13, and Tristan da Silva chipped in 11 to pace the Buffs (21-10), who overcame foul trouble and early shooting woes to advance.
Colorado Springs native Dominique Clifford logged just 18 minutes because of foul issues, scoring six points with three rebounds.
The Buffs hit just four of their first 19 shots and trailed by eight points in the first half, but they used a 13-2 run late in the half to take a lead they never gave up.
“In the past, that’s kind of gotten into our bloodstream and affected us on the other end of the court,” Boyle said of the shooting issues that didn’t prevent CU from holding the Ducks to 1-of-14 shooting during the game-changing run.
“We always stress 'finish the half strong,'” Simpson said.
Oregon (19-14) had 25 points from Quincy Guerrier and 18 from Jacob Young.
The win was a must for the Buffaloes, who entered the game ranked No. 75 by KenPom and No. 74 by the NCAA’s NET rankings, well short of what it would take to qualify for an at-large bid.
But Colorado will now face No. 2 Arizona, the Pac-12’s top seed, at 7 p.m. MT Friday. The Wildcats (30-3) survived an upset bid from ninth-seeded Stanford 84-80 in the early game on Thursday.
The biggest victory of the year for the Buffaloes came against Arizona, as the Buffs knocked off the Wildcats 79-63 in Boulder on Feb. 26.
Arizona took the first matchup 76-55 in Tucson on Jan. 13.
“They will be ready to play the Buffs,” Boyle said. “They will be emotionally ready, mentally ready. … But we're going to ready, too. It's what makes this time of year so fun.”
Another win against the Wildcats, coupled with this win over Oregon and the hot finish, might drastically change the view of the team in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee. It would also put the Buffaloes in the conference championship game, where it would have the opportunity eliminate any guesswork from the process if they were to take the Pac-12’s automatic berth.
“I hope the committee is smarter than the people that are putting that thing together,” said Boyle, who admitted to frustration that the Buffaloes have not been included in postseason speculation despite finishing fourth in a Power Five conference. “But, look, I can't sit here and pounded table for Colorado because we lost to Southern Illinois, we had 10 losses.
“But we have a young team. And if you look at the Colorado team today relative to where we were in November or December, if you don't think we're one of the top 68 teams in the country, you're sorely mistaken.”