The emotion on Evan Battey’s face was felt by everyone in the room.
As the Colorado senior recapped a close loss to No. 16 USC on Thursday night, he began to sound exactly like what he is midway through January — a player realizing the end of his college career is nearing.
“Before the game, I said [to the team], ‘We don’t have many of these opportunities left, especially games at home,’” Battey said. “I’m running out of time, personally, with my career here at CU. So I’m just trying to enjoy it and compete.”
It may be a difficult message to get across for Battey when he’s speaking to a room that has just one other senior on scholarship and is full of freshmen and sophomores.
All of the players that would’ve been able to relate to the message and experience it with him are gone. He was a part of that incredibly talented 2017 recruiting class that featured him, McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey and D’Shawn Schwartz. Two of them are now in the NBA G League — Wright and Bey — while Schwartz, the Colorado Springs native, is finishing his career at George Mason.
“I got about a month and a half left and I’m just reminiscing all the time,” Battey said. “I just want to give it my all for my teammates and for my coaches.”
Coach Tad Boyle wants the rest of the roster to learn how to do the same thing.
“Sometimes you can play better and play with more emotion when you're playing for somebody other than yourself,” Boyle said. “That's what we have to try to figure out.”
Battey struggled against USC’s two talented big men — Isaiah Mobley and Chevez Goodwin — on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 10 shots, but he’s the last person Boyle is concerned with as CU has a quick turnaround for its next game on Saturday against UCLA.
“The last guy I’m worried about is Evan Battey because I know what he's made of,” Boyle said. “I know how he'll bounce back. I love that kid, win, lose, or draw. A coach once said, and I thought it made a lot of sense, you’ve got to find guys you can lose with before you can find guys you can win with. I'm telling you, I can lose with Evan Battey because I know what he's about.”
This season for Boyle has been about finding the freshmen and sophomores that turn into the next Evan Battey and that he knows he can lose with. Battey certainly isn’t worried about the future of the program, but he’s earned the right for that not to be his top priority at this moment. All he cares about is winning the next game.
“Evan’s given his heart and soul to this program and this community with what he's been through,” Boyle said. “Everybody knows his story. I want our freshmen and sophomores to understand what he's given them. I think they do. Evan is the most beloved and cherished teammate that I've been around in 27 years of coaching. We may come up short at times. We came up short [Thursday], but we're going to come back. The challenge I have is getting this team ready for Saturday night against UCLA.”