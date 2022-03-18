BOULDER — Nate Landman is just looking forward to being a football player again.
As he’s been training and preparing for the NFL combine and his pro day at Colorado, Landman has felt more like a track athlete. But at the conclusion of Wednesday’s pro day at CU’s indoor practice facility, Landman seemed like the weight was lifted off his shoulders and was no longer on a bar ready for him to bench press.
“I’m done training for track stuff,” Landman said. “I gotta get my football feet back under me and get back in the film room. Now I gotta be a football player again and get ready for minicamp for whatever team decides to take a shot on me and give me a chance.”
After Landman said he was disappointed with the 4.86 second 40-yard dash time he posted earlier this month in Indianapolis, his pro day alongside his former teammates was succinct and effective.
“I thought it was a step up,” Landmain said. “Having the combine under my belt and being able to do what I did there — I thought I jumped great at the combine, I wish I was healthy for that 40 [yard dash] and gave a better time, but it is what it is — I thought I came out here and proved that what I needed to and show scouts what they needed to see from me in the position drills and the short shuttles.”
The former Buffs captain had 20 reps on the bench press, a 4.32 second 20-yard shuttle drill, a 6.88 second 3 cone drill. He chose not to run the 40-yard dash again, saying he has to make “business decisions” at this point of his career, but he did partake in position-oriented drills, showcasing his abilities in the open field.
“I think I showed today that I can move in space, I can flip my hips and that I’m not just a run linebacker,” Landman said. I’m someone that can move in space and one that’s pretty well-rounded and can play all downs in the league.”
Landman admitted that the process of preparing for the draft has been stressful. He cited the amount of unknowns that exist in his life right now as he waits to find out where his next stop will be. It’s a far cry from the last few years in Boulder where he’s known exactly what his role is. But this process hasn’t been without its positives for Landman.
“The one thing I do like about it is you focus a lot on your body and I was able to get super healthy, develop a meal plan and get my body weight to where I want it to be,” Landman said. “But it’s still super stressful. Your dreams are that close and every little thing you do helps or doesn’t help what draft day looks like.”
What also comes with the pre-draft process is interviews — lots of interviews.
But that’s exactly where Landman feels he shines. It’s a chance for him to show off his knowledge of the game and the football mind he can bring to teams at the next level.
“I don’t skip a beat getting on the board,” Landman said. “I can draw up anything they need me to and I think that’s reassuring for them knowing that, as a linebacker, I’m a quarterback of a defense and I can go out there in minicamp and control a defense.”
It’s pretty clear that the thing Landman is looking forward to the most is that first minicamp following the draft. He said he’ll watch the draft with family and friends and looks forward to sharing that moment with them, but deep down he’s a football player and is confident the player he was for CU is the player NFL teams will be getting.
“I’ll bring a leader, someone who can compete in all phases of defense and special teams, like I’ve been here,” Landman said. “I had to prove myself in every facet and I think I can come contribute early, get the locker room going and do whatever it takes to help the team win games.”