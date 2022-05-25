What seemed inevitable over the past few weeks is now a reality — Jabari Walker’s time at Colorado is over.
The sophomore forward signed with the agency WME Entertainment on Tuesday, signaling that he will be staying in the NBA Draft and confirming what his father, NBA veteran Samaki Walker, told ESPN earlier this month.
The agency announced the additions of Walker, as well as Kansas’ Christian Braun and Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams, in a tweet Tuesday.
Walker recently participated in the NBA Draft combine and measured in at 6-foot-8 in shoes with a 6-foot-10.75 wingspan and an 8-foot-9 standing reach. He weighed in at 213.8 pounds with 12.1% body fat. Aside from his measurables, Walker impressed those attending the combine during his first scrimmage, scoring 16 points and adding seven rebounds and a pair of blocks.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Walker going No. 50 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in his post-draft lottery mock draft; that could be a sign that Walker will start appearing in more mock drafts as the actual draft inches closer. Walker is looking to become the first CU player drafted since Tyler Bey was picked No. 36 overall by the Mavericks in 2020. George King, Derrick White, Spencer Dinwiddie and Andre Roberson are the other Buffs who have been drafted in the last 10 years.
As if Walker’s decision needed any more confirmation, Tad Boyle and the Buffs essentially filled Walker’s roster spot with Yale grad transfer Jalen Gabbidon, who announced he would be joining CU on his Instagram page Tuesday.
Gabiddon is a 6-foot-5 guard from Harrisburg, Pa. He scored 11.3 points per game for a Bulldogs team that won the Ivy League and qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. He scored a career-high 32 points in a win over Penn in February. Gabiddon won Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season.
Gabiddon is the second grad transfer Boyle and his staff have added this offseason and both players are making their way from the Ivy League as Princeton guard Ethan Wright announced he was transferring to Colorado last month. Wright, who’s known for his 3-point shooting ability, averaged 14.7 points per game last season and shot just under 40% from beyond the arc.