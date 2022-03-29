Tad Boyle’s starting lineup is going to have a different look when Colorado opens the 2022-23 season in the fall.
Evan Battey’s spot was always going to need to be filled heading into next season, but now two guards who made a combined 45 starts last season are in the transfer portal.
Senior Elijah Parquet and sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy, who were the starting backcourt duo for the season opener, will both be on the move this offseason, according to multiple reports.
Parquet has one year of eligibility remaining and it was reported earlier in the season by Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera that Parquet would use his extra year granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that he wouldn’t be returning to Boulder. Parquet missed the last month and a half of the season with a lower leg injury. His last game was on Jan. 27 at Washington.
The Beaumont, Texas native started all but one of the games he appeared in over the last two seasons and established himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the Pac-12 during that time.
Barthelemy’s decision is a little more surprising, despite the fact that he was removed from the starting lineup for the final five games of the season after starting the first 27. He was replaced by freshman Cherry Creek grad Julian Hammond III. Another freshman, KJ Simpson, emerged throughout the season as Boyle’s go-to option at point guard late in games.
The Montreal native 11 points per game, but his streaky jump shot limited his effectiveness in a few games during conference play. He started off the season hot and looked like he was in for a breakout season after averaging 20.3 points per game over the first 3 games, but failed to score more than 19 points in a game the rest of the season.
Without Barthelemy, the Buffs now do have at least one scholarship open for next season, and potentially a second if Jabari Walker decides to declare for the NBA Draft. This young CU team isn’t going to get much older as there projects to be no seniors on next year’s team and Boyle hasn’t been known to dip into the transfer portal himself looking for talent.