It didn’t seem like things could get worse for Colorado in terms of players entering the transfer portal when budding star wide receiver Brenden Rice put his name in earlier this month.
But the worst-case scenario for Karl Dorrell and the Buffaloes has gotten worse as starting running back Jarek Broussard has announced that he will be graduating from CU in the spring and transferring elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining.
Broussard is coming off somewhat of a down season in 2021 after his breakout campaign in 2020 in which he was named the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year for his performance in the pandemic-shortened season.
The Texas native had more carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the 6 games in 2020 than he did in 11 games in 2021. His average yards per carry also dropped from 5.7 yards to 4.7 yards.
The main reason for his lack of production last season was that he simply didn’t get nearly as many carries as he did in 2020.
After having just one game with fewer than 20 carries in his breakout 2020 season, he had just one game in all of 2021 with 20-plus carries and that was in the double overtime win over Oregon State in which he ran for 151 yards on 24 attempts. He also failed to reach the end zone after the first two games of the season.
A big reason for that drop-off in production is the overall struggles the Buffaloes offense had last season. CU simply wasn’t nearly as effective moving the ball downfield and sustaining drives as it had been the previous year. It’s hard to put the blame on the running back when the offensive line rarely controlled the line of scrimmage and the offensive line coach was fired midseason.
Broussard did prove that he can still be that same player from 2020 in the final few weeks of last season. He followed up his season-best performance against Oregon State with another 100-yard game against UCLA in which he had his highest yards per carry average on the season at 6.8.
Some other CU notes:
While Broussard was lost to the portal on Thursday, the Buffs added a player from the portal on Friday in edge rusher Chance Main, who comes to Boulder from Incarnate Wood. Main also played at Independence Community College.
Colorado also signed another player to its 2022 recruiting class, adding 3-star cornerback Jason Oliver out of Bakersfield, Calif.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only