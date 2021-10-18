It’s hard to ignore the difference in Colorado’s offense from last year to this year.
Running back Jarek Broussard was arguably the biggest story in the Pac-12 last year as he had a breakout season in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, rushing for over 800 yards over the course of the team’s six games and earning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in the process.
Through six games this year, Broussard has just 309 rushing yards and has failed to go over 100 yards in a single game yet this season.
But while CU lost only a few players on offense from last season, the major change has obviously been at the quarterback position with freshman Brendon Lewis in his first full year as a collegiate quarterback.
Plus, Broussard is no longer the relative unknown he was coming into last season. Teams are game planning against him to minimize his impact in the game, and that was made only easier when CU simply could not get the passing game going prior to the bye week.
“When you’ve hung your hat on running the football so much, there’s a lot of dedication that you see from a defensive standpoint of stopping the run,” coach Karl Dorrell said Monday. “A lot of teams were geared to stop the run, so sometimes it’s a matter of not having enough people to block. That’s part of our issue with the consistency of our run game. Teams that last three or four weeks, they’ve been trying to put the game in Brendon’s hands. That’s why we had to get our passing game some relevance. We had to show some signs of life so that we can create balance and not play with such a hard box of running the football. I believe we’re going to play better now that we have our passing game that’s really taken some steps.”
The Buffs took easily their biggest step forward from a passing perspective this past week against Arizona.
Getting a win was important for team morale, but allowing Lewis and the young wide receivers to remember what it feels like to play well in a game setting might have been equally as important as CU tries to turn its season around in what they’re calling the second half of the year following the bye.
“We definitely want to continue that momentum that was built from the game,” Dorrell said. “I mentioned weeks ago when I felt we were making progress but it wasn’t quite showing on the field, those are the things that get frustrating after a while. We’re getting over that hurdle and we’re starting to see the benefits of what we’re doing to try to improve our football. I think the light is starting to glow now.”
Key plays from the special teams and defense allowed the CU offense to breathe in the second half of the big, 34-0 win on Saturday. They looked like a much different team in the final 20 minutes of the game, moving the ball down the field and converting those solid drives into touchdowns, something that’s been a struggle for much of the season.
It got to the point where Dorrell contemplated putting backup quarterback Drew Carter into the game to get some reps with the team up 27-0. But Dorrell wanted Lewis to be able to savor the feeling of playing well during a season that hasn’t allowed the young QB to do much of that. He responded with another methodical touchdown drive that was capped off by a nice pass to Dimitri Stanley in the back corner of the end zone with under 5 minutes to play.
“He was playing well and I wanted him to keep feeling it,” Dorrell said. “I felt Brendon earned the chance to play well and to play longer. You’re building his confidence, you’re building him getting in rhythm and you don’t want him to get out of that quickly. I wanted him to play that last series, which he did, and he went down and scored.”
Big special teams play earns weekly Pac-12 honors
Freshman safety Trevor Woods was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after his blocked punt and return for a touchdown sparked the big third quarter in Saturday’s win.
It was also a testament to Dorrell’s philosophy of allowing true freshmen to earn the chance to play on Saturdays and make an impact, which is a big pitch to potential recruits who now more than ever, want to make an immediate impact in college football.
“That’s how we build our program,” Dorrell said. ”We’re going to play our best players. If our best player is a freshman, he’s going to play. Back when I was in school, we had to wait our turn. I don’t believe in that philosophy anymore. I think the best players play.”