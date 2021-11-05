There are plenty of questions surrounding the future of the Colorado program under Karl Dorrell.
One of the bigger questions is certainly what will the Buffs defense look like when Nate Landman graduates?
Well, we got our first look last week against Oregon and the early returns are not promising.
Landman missed the game with what the team has called a “soft tissue injury” and the Ducks offense moved the ball up and down the field with little resistance.
Oregon certainly has a talented offense that is not easy to stop for any defense, but up until last week, Colorado hadn’t been exposed so badly on defense in a game all season as the Ducks racked up over 550 yards of offense and 52 points.
“There were a number of errors that were uncharacteristic from what their body of work has been over the course of the season,” Dorrell said earlier this week. “There is a sense of urgency though because over the last two games, this has been challenging for them. There’s a lot of pride on the defensive side. Those guys are not very happy with what happened last week.”
Landman’s impact on the program has been well-documented since he had a breakout season in 2018. He’s not just one of the best tacklers and defensive signal callers in the country, but his presence on the field is a calming one for his teammates.
Without him last week, there was a lack of leadership on the defensive side and it prevented CU from getting in any sort of rhythm defensively.
“Nate is a natural leader,” Dorrell said. “He talks on every play, every adjustment, even hints to ‘Oh they’re running the ball here.’ He does a lot of things instinctively. It’s probably not as natural for everyone else.”
The Buffs will likely be without Landman again this week at home against Oregon State as Dorrell called him “doubtful” to play with the same injury that’s been nagging him for a few weeks.
The offense CU will face this weekend isn’t up to the level of what it faced last week, but the Beavers present a much different challenge stylistically.
“They’re well-coached and very disciplined on offense,” Dorrell said. “They have some opposing challenges because they can run the ball in every personnel group. They’re best attribute is that they have that balance. They can run the football and they have certain countermeasures off that run action to make a defense try to defend both the play action game and the run game. That’s always a really common thread that all teams would love to have.”
Although the Beavers are a run-heavy team with multiple options to hand the ball to, quarterback Chance Nolan had a solid performance for Oregon State in its win last week over Cal, throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s not the most flashy guy, but he’s a very, very productive guy,” Dorrell said of Nolan. “He can make plays with his legs, he does get to play to his skill outside and I think he does a nice job of getting them into the right play at time when he’s making plays at the line of scrimmage.”
A friendly face will also be returning to Boulder on Saturday as former CU quarterback Sam Noyer is on the Oregon State roster after transferring back to his home state after last season.
Noyer was instrumental in the Buffs’ solid 2020 season, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 6 touchdowns in 6 games.
“I’m very appreciative of Sam and what he’s done for us in a tough year for us with COVID and half a season," Dorrell said. "He helped us have a successful year. There’s no question I feel a great deal of gratitude for what he’s done and his sacrifice for us. A lot of our players have the same type of feeling.”