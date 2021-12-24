Karl Dorrell and Colorado were dealt a big blow for 2022.
Starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez announced he was leaving the Buffaloes and entering the transfer portal.
“Thank you for all of the support and love over the past 2 years,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “I also want to say thank you to the coaching staff and everyone who helped me make a mark in the Pac-12.”
Gonzalez’s announcement came on the same day that CU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was announced for the same position at Oregon. Martin will also serve as the defensive passing game coordinator under new Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
Martin had spent the last two years in Boulder, joining Dorrell’s staff shortly after he was hired in February of 2020. He has been regarded as a top recruiter, helping land players like Gonzalez in his short time with the Buffs. Oregon will be the fifth different Pac-12 school Martin will have coached as he’s already spent time at UCLA, Washington and Arizona as well.
The loss of Gonzalez is a big one for CU's immediate future.
The Texas native has started all 18 games since he arrived on campus and had 53 tackles this past season, including 5.5 tackles for loss. He also tallied 10 pass breakups over his two seasons with CU. He and Mekhi Blackmon formed one of the better starting cornerback duos in the Pac-12 in 2020 and that was projected to be a big strength for the team heading into next season.
Lucky for CU, corner is one of the deeper position groups on the roster as freshmen Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore showed promise in their time on the field this season.
There are also a trio of 3-star cornerbacks from the 2022 recruiting class — Simeon Harris, Keyshon Mills and Joshua Wiggings — who signed their letters of intent last week and will join the team prior to next season.
The Buffs coaching staff has already gotten to work looking to fill the spot vacated by Gonzalez.
Dartmouth transfer Isaiah Johnson announced on Twitter that he received an offer from CU. The junior corner from Michigan registered 55 tackles and 1 interception for the Big Green in 2021.