Karl Dorrell wasn’t kidding when he said he doesn’t believe in keeping the status quo after a disappointing season.
Colorado went 4-8 in 2021 and after Tuesday’s announcement that Phil McGeoghan will take over as wide receivers coach, Dorrell will now enter the 2022 season with 6-out-of-10 new full-time assistants.
McGeoghan has been a wide receivers coach for over a decade, most recently with the Chargers in the NFL from 2018-20, helping Keenan Allen to multiple Pro Bowl selections during his time with the team. He has also worked for the Dolphins and Bills in the NFL, as well as South Florida and East Carolina in the college ranks.
The 42-year-old spent a few seasons playing professionally after a standout career at the University of Maine, including some time with the Broncos where he was coached by Dorrell.
"I first got to know Phil when he was on the roster with the Broncos and he was in my receivers room," Dorrell said in a statement. "I remember him as a technician of the game, a very detail-oriented guy. He was someone who you felt that when he was done playing could become a really good coaching candidate in the profession. He's done a reputable job at developing players wherever he's been, and his body of work is very strong."
"Coach Dorrell was a very good teacher, he was very patient and knew how to develop his players through a positive and calming influence," McGeoghan said. "There were a lot of talented players in that room, and he always found the right way to reach every player. Many of us have remained very close to him for the remainder of our lives, someone we could always count on as we grew older and had families and needed advice, whether it was about our careers or our families. He was always someone who was sincere about caring greatly about his former players.”
The hiring of McGeoghan rounds out the CU staff for the 2022 season. The only returning assistant on the offensive side of the ball is running backs coach Darian Hagan and on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, safeties coach Brett Maxie and inside linebackers coach Mark Smith will return from last season.
Here’s a full look at the 10 full-time assistant coaches:
Offense — Mike Sanford (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks), Darian Hagan (running backs), Phil McGeoghan (wide receivers), Clay Patterson (tight ends, passing game coordinator), Kyle DeVan (offensive line)
Defense — Chris Wilson (defensive coordinator, outside linebackers), Vic So’oto (defensive line), Rod Chance (cornerbacks), Brett Maxie (safeties, defensive passing game coordinator), Mark Smith (inside linebackers)
More transfer portal additions
The number of CU players entering the portal is seemingly growing by the day and two more notable additions have been made over the last two days.
Wide receiver Dimitri Stanley, who was projected to have an ever bigger role in the offense after the departure of Brenden Rice, has also put his name in the portal. Offensive lineman Chance Lytle also announced his intent to play out his final year of eligibility elsewhere.
Those come in addition to defensive back Chris Miller and punter Josh Watts also entering the portal this week, giving Colorado a total of 20 players that have put their names in the portal since the beginning of August, according to 247sports.