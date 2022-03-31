Jabari Walker is taking the next step in trying to follow in his dad's footsteps.
The sophomore forward that had a breakout season at Colorado this season has officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on his Instagram page. He didn't fully commit to the draft, however, as he's maintaining his eligibility and leaving the option open to return to the Buffaloes for his junior season.
Walker's dad, Samaki, is a 10-year NBA veteran and won the 2002 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Walker averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, both of which led CU this season, as he became a full-time starter and go-to scoring option for Tad Boyle's young team filled with sophomores and freshmen. The Inglewood, Calif. native earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors at the end of the season.
If Walker does end up staying in the draft, that will mean CU will return just one starter from last year's season opener. Senior Evan Battey is set to move on and guards Keeshawn Barthelemy and Elijah Parquet are both in the transfer portal. Sophomore Tristan da Silva is the only player who started on opening night that would return next season.
The Buffs will still have Pac-12 All Freshman honoree K.J. Simpson will likely move from the bench to the starting lineup. And fellow freshman guard and Cherry Creek grad Julian Hammond III was inserted into the starting lineup for the final few games of the season.
The Buffs will also return their top perimeter defender in Colorado Springs native Nique Clifford, who became a regular member of the starting lineup following Parquet's season-ending injury.