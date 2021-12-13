If you ask Tad Boyle, the best way to describe his Colorado team to this point of the season would be to use one of the more famous quotes from the movie Forrest Gump.
“I told Mark Johnson on the radio, it reminds me of the Forrest Gump line, ‘Life's like a box of chocolates,’” Boyle said following the Buffs’ most recent win. “This basketball team is like a box of chocolates, you just don't know what you're going to get and it's not just a night after night, it's media timeout to media timeout. It's the first half to the second half, it's possession to possession. We just have to become more consistent.”
CU has bounced back following back-to-back losses against ranked opponents UCLA and Tennessee to begin the month with two consecutive home wins over Eastern Washington and Milwaukee. But neither of those wins came easy.
Against Eastern Washington, the Buffs saw an 8-point halftime lead turn into a 4-point deficit with just over 4 minutes remaining and it took some big free throws from Evan Battey and Jabari Walker for CU to escape with a 60-57 win.
“We were lucky to win tonight,” Boyle said after that game. “But we did what we had to do to win a game when we weren't at our best.”
A few days later, it was again Walker who helped CU get out of a scoring drought when they needed it most. The Buffs pulled out to a 9-point lead early in the second half against Milwaukee, but that lead quickly faded and the game was tight up until the final few minutes when CU was able to break it open with a 12-0 run that allowed fans inside the CU Events Center to breathe a little easier.
If the performances by CU haven’t been consistent, the things plaguing them each game certainly have been.
Turnovers and a lack of three point shooting are two things that are easy to point to right now.
CU is averaging just under 13 turnovers per game and is shooting under 30% from beyond the arc through 11 games. If the CU defense had struggled in either of the past two games, the team’s record would likely be 7-4 or even 6-5, instead of 8-3.
“Part of it is making shots, part of it is making good decisions and we just have got to get better offensively,” Boyle said. “There's just no other way around it and we got some time now to hopefully work on that and we're going to do that. We've got some guys on this team, I know we got guys that can. We had some good looks that didn't go in and that's just part of it.”
Following the win over Milwaukee on Friday, the Buffs players have had final exams the last few days and that’s allowed the team to get some rest with a more condensed practice schedule this week. Wednesday is the last day that any of the players will have finals so the team will return to its usual practice schedule on Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday’s game CSU Bakersfield.
That will be the final tune-up before the biggest game on the nonconference schedule next Tuesday against Kansas in Boulder.
Despite the struggles, this has still been an important stretch for the Buffs.
This young team desperately needs to gain as much experience as possible before Pac-12 play begins and it was also important for Boyle to really solidify his rotation. He’s still going 10-deep on the bench and that’s allowed guys like Luke O’Brien to emerge and show flashes in some limited minutes. O’Brien chipped in an important 9 points in the win over Milwaukee and helped keep the offense afloat in the first half when the rest of the team was struggling to make shots.
“I thought Luke did a really good job in all the areas of the game,” Boyle said. “When he comes in there and gives us a lift … that's why our bench is so important. We always say don't count the time, make the time you're out there count. Luke did a good job of that, as he's done in his career.”