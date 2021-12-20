Now that Colorado has its next offensive coordinator in Mike Sanford, the major question of the offseason for the Buffs has been answered.
But even though that hire is complete and the early signing period has come and gone, there will still be one or two more additions to the coaching staff, as well as the possibility of several players making their way to Boulder via the transfer portal.
Former offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini was also the wide receivers coach, and the press release announcing Sanford only named him as the offensive coordinator. Sanford also coached the quarterbacks at his two previous stoops at Minnesota and Utah State, but Danny Langsdorf has the responsibility for CU, so there is a possibility of Karl Dorrell adding a wide receivers coach and an offensive line coach at some point in the next few weeks.
As far as the roster goes, one of the benefits of the incredibly young team Dorrell had last season is that there won’t be nearly as much player turnover as there typically is in the winter.
The Buffs knew they were losing a few key defensive players in Nate Landman and Mustafa Johnson, both of whom used their final year of eligibility in 2021. Outside linebacker Carson Wells is officially leaving the program as well, however, passing up on the extra year of eligibility he had from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to declare for the NFL Draft.
But Dorrell said that the Buffs will look to add around seven players to the roster over the winter, so there will be some new faces on campus next season.
Here’s a look at where CU stands on offense, defense and special teams as the calendar quickly heads toward 2022 with winter workouts right around the corner.
Offense
The faces you saw on offense for the Buffs in 2021 are more or less going to be the same faces you see on offense when CU faces TCU to kick off the 2022 season.
There will likely be another battle at quarterback in the summer, but Brendon Lewis has to be the favorite under center for next season as Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout missed the entire season with a knee injury. He likely won’t be fully cleared for spring practices, but he will likely get another shot to battle with Lewis when the summer rolls around.
All of the main skill position players will be back in 2022, which is great news for Buff fans.
Running back Jarek Broussard had an up-and-down season coming off his Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2020, but he played behind a shaky offensive line that didn’t find its stride until late in the season.
CU did lose top 2020 commit Ashaad Clayton, who transferred back home to Louisiana to play at Tulane, but along with Brussard, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, the Buffs have nearly 300 carries returning from last season.
“We probably have enough running backs, but we’re hoping to maybe gain one and that’s going to be important as we go through this January period,” Dorrell said last week.
At wide receiver, all four players with double digit receptions last season will be back, headlined by Brenden Rice, who showed plenty of flashes of his potential in 2021. Daniel Arias, Dimitri Stanley, Montana Lemonious-Craig, Chase Penry, Ty Robinson and the handful of recruits that officially signed with the program last week give CU a very talented wide receiver group headed into next season.
Despite all of that talent among the wideouts, the leading receiver this season was tight end Brady Russell, who will return next season and will be key for the success of both the run and pass game.
Offensive line, however, is easily the biggest position that CU will need to address over the offseason whether it be with a transfer or with the development of players already in the program. Dorrell said they’ll be looking to add “maybe two more” players and that makes sense given that CU is losing two starters on the offensive line in left guard Kary Kutsch and center Colby Pursell. Jake Wiley and Frank Fillip, the team’s starting tackles, will be back and that does provide a good foundation for whoever the next o-line coach is.
Defense
The losses of Landman, Wells and Johnson are big ones for the CU defense, but there’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the unit going forward.
Yes, the defense looked very different in the final five games of the season when Landman wasn’t out there, but it’s better for the group to have gotten some experience without the man who’s been the quarterback of the defense for the past four seasons prior to the opening game of 2022.
Quinn Perry will likely be the starter at inside linebacker next season, but Oklahoma transfer Robert Barners and Notre Dame transfer Jack Lamb saw some increased snaps late in the season and will likely have bigger roles next year.
On the defensive line, replacing Wells and Johnson will be tough, but there are several players already on the roster that are capable of playing bigger roles next season.
Jalen Sami started all but one game on the interior defensive line this season and he’ll likely be partnered with Na’im Rodman at that spot next season. Terrence Lang started all but one game as well and there are a few options for who could take Wells’ spot opposite him, including Guy Thomas and Joshka Gustav.
In the secondary, CU will have plenty of experience returning as all four main starters — Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez at corner and Mark Perry and Isaiah Lewis at safety — are set to return next season. A few freshmen who saw plenty of time this season like Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore should also be key players in the secondary next year.
There is a good possibility CU adds to each level of the defense as well as the Buffs look to bolster that unit that was so good to start the 2021 season.
“There’s still some positions that need to be addressed,” Dorrell said. “We still would love to get another defensive lineman. We still need to get an inside linebacker. We still need safeties. There’s still some targets for us to try to find both from a portal standpoint or from a ‘22 class freshman standpoint.”
Special teams
Both kicker Cole Becker and punter Josh Watts will return next season. Becker will be entering his sophomore season, while Watts will use his final year of eligibility, giving CU a solid duo of specialists to lean on.