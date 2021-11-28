Darrin Chiaverini's time calling plays for Colorado has come to an end.
Head coach Karl Dorrell announced Sunday that the offensive coordinator has been relieved of duties, effective immediately.
Chiaverini, a former CU letterman in the late '90s, was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the past six seasons, working under three different head coaches.
“This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program,” Dorrell said in a news release. “I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he’s been in over the last six years."
The CU offense had a historically bad season in 2021 on the way to the team's 4-8 record.
The Buffs' 18.8 points per game average was the second-lowest mark since 1984. The team also averaged 257.4 yards per game, which was the worst season-long average since 1964.
Reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard struggled to have the same success as he did in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The sophomore running back had 661 rushing yards in 11 games this season after 813 in just five games last year.
Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis also struggled for much of the season, completing less than 60 percent of his passes and has just two games with over 200 passing yards.
“I believe it’s just time to go in a different direction,” Dorrell said. “We need a new perspective, which can bring new life and a different energy along with it. In the end, we need to do what’s best for the program, and at the same time, certainly wish Darrin the best in his future endeavors.”
Chiaverini is the second offensive coach to be fired this year as offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue was fired midseason amid consistent struggles up front.
Quality control assistant William Vlachos and graduate assistant Donovan Williams coached the offensive linemen for the final five games of the season, but that position will likely be filled on a permanent basis by Dorrell this offseason.
Chiaverini came to CU in 2016 from Texas Tech, hired by former head coach Mike MacIntyre.